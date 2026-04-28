Exclusive: <i>Aakhri Sawal</i> Actor Sameera Reddy Calls <i>Dhurandhar</i> 'Well-Made' Film, Holds Back Her 'Personal Opinion'

Sameera Reddy, who was last seen in the Hindi film Naam (released in 2024 but shot in 2004), has been on a promotional spree for her upcoming film, Aakhri Sawal.

In an exclusive conversation with NDTV, Sameera talks about the film of the season, Dhurandhar, reuniting with her Musafir co-star Sanjay Dutt, and why she chose a political drama that revolves around the founding of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh.

'Dhurandhar Is a Well-Made Film'

Sameera Reddy has already watched Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar: The Revenge. She praised Sanjay Dutt for his "incredible" performance.

Asked to comment on the film's politics that triggered a raging conversation on and off social media, Sameera tells NDTV: "I think it's a well-made film. Sanju did a great job. I always say it takes two hands to clap. If you look at the numbers—if the audience has watched the film again and again—your answer is right there."

"My opinion on the film is personal. That's something I don't want to get into. I would say it's a well-made film and the audience has spoken," Sameera adds.

'Aakhri Sawal Doesn't Take Sides'

Directed by Abhijeet Warang and headlined by Sanjay Dutt, the political drama revolves around the founding of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh.

In one of her earlier interviews, Sameera said she chose the film because she wanted it to 'spark a debate'.

Taking a cue from those words, we ask her if she thinks films nowadays don't work unless they raise a debate.

"I don't think so. I felt I didn't have the right knowledge on a lot of things. The good part is, this film questions everybody. This film doesn't take sides. I wonder how much of our new generation understands what has gone on before. Being a part of this generation, I also want to ask myself about those things. I feel people get very triggered by this conversation. One thing is to get upset about it. But the smart thing would be to get more information and ask the right questions," Sameera tells us.

"People get upset because they have very limited knowledge of what's out there. I include myself in this too. You tend to take sides, get upset, or get triggered very fast. Aakhri Sawal asks the right questions. I play a left-wing character and ask the right questions in the film," Sameera explains her choice.

'Sanju and I Discuss Our Kids'

Sameera Reddy worked with Sanjay Dutt in Sanjay Gupta's multi-starrer Musafir in 2004.

"Sanju is doing really well. I feel very proud that he is doing such incredible work right now. Knowing someone for so many years, and meeting him on set, is the sweetest thing. We literally laughed, became nostalgic. We met like old buddies after a long time, discussed our kids actually. I really respect him. Working with him and in his production was something I really wanted to be a part of. The comfort level was so high," Sameera tells NDTV about her bond with Sanjay Dutt.

Will It Be Called Sameera's Comeback Film?

With people calling Aakhri Sawal Sameera's comeback film, what does she actually think?

"People can say what they want. I don't take it badly because it's their perception. In my mind, I have realized being in the public eye has so many different layers—and film is one of them. Let's respect the fact it was my first pehchaan (identity).

"If people want to think I am coming back, I don't mind. I have never left. But I did take a break for sure, before social media and after films," Sameera sums up.

Aakhri Sawal stars Namashi Chakraborty, Nitu Chandra, and Amit Sadh alongside Sanjay Dutt and Sameera Reddy. The film will release in theatres on May 15.