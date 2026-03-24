Sameera Reddy On 'Years Of Therapy' After She Was Bullied For Stammering: 'Still Affects Me If Someone Reacts'

Sameera Reddy is probably one of the most authentic voices in the entertainment industry, who has been honest about her battle with postpartum challenges, weight gain and even anxiety. Recently, the actor revealed that she was bullied for stammering while growing up and it took years of therapy to rebuild her lost confidence.

What's Happening

In a conversation with Hindustan Times, Sameera Reddy said, "I've seen this up close. I grew up with a stammer and was bullied for it. It took years of therapy to build confidence, and even today, if I stammer and someone reacts, it still affects me. That's how deeply childhood labels can stay with you."

She added, "Labels, even casual ones, can quietly define a child's self-belief. Hearing that they are 'slow' or 'weak' repeatedly can create internalised doubt, making children less likely to try or take risks academically and socially. When a child is repeatedly called 'weak' or 'buddhu', they can start believing it. That belief slowly shapes how they see themselves, and they may stop trying altogether. That's how a label becomes a self-fulfilling prophecy."

On Her Relationship With Her Children

Furthermore, Sameera Reddy explained how she always bonds with her children and asks them to speak to her. She tries to teach them that failure in just one area of life does not define them at all.

The actress continued, "I tell my children to talk to me, to understand that a struggle in one area does not define who they are, and never to put someone else down in return. When children receive encouragement, guidance, and opportunities to learn at their own pace, confidence and resilience naturally grow."

"Parents, educators, and peers all play a role in replacing judgement with support, ensuring children see challenges as part of learning rather than a reflection of their abilities," said Sameera Reddy.

She elaborated on how she always advises parents to listen to their children, to understand who they are and what works for them particularly.

"What may be great for one child may not necessarily be right for another. For example, what suits my son may not be the best fit for my six-year-old daughter. Being involved and proactive is important, but constant comparison and trying to keep up can become overwhelming. It's essential to focus on what's truly right for your child, not societal pressure or appearances," concluded Sameera Reddy.

On the work front, Sameera Reddy was last seen in the 2012 film Tezz. She married entrepreneur Akshai Varde in 2014; they have two children-a son named Hans and a daughter Nyra.