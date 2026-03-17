Sameera Reddy's Husband Akshai Varde On First Meeting With Her: "In My Head, I Was Picturing Lara Dutta"

Sameera Reddy has been married to entrepreneur Akshai Varde since 2014. The couple are parents to son Hans and daughter Nyra.

Sameera Reddy has gained a new fanbase as she creates content on body positivity and mental health after stepping away from films. Husband Akshai Varde continues to run his custom motorcycle business.

During a recent chat, the couple opened up about their first meeting, dating, and the secret behind their 12-year-old marriage.

"In My Head, I Was Picturing Lara Dutta"

Recalling how they first met, Sameera revealed she was doing a bike promotion for her film Tezz. Akshai was appointed by his company to do a promotion with an "actress." With little idea of who the actress was, Akshai thought he would meet someone like Lara Dutta.

"Someone told me there's this actress, Sameera Reddy. In my head, I was picturing Lara Dutta," Akshai told Hautterfly.

While Akshai was more concerned about his "borrowed" bike, Sameera fell for him instantly. "I was like, wow, he's really hot. I started behaving like a teenage girl trying to impress him," she said.

Akshai shot, exchanged pleasantries, and was about to leave.

Sameera thought about how she would stay in touch with him.

"I wasn't going to ask for her number. I'm like, Bollywood actress, no way. I'm not getting into this, you know. Then she comes up and says, 'Oh, you know what, this bike's really fancy. And I have a lot of friends in Bollywood.' And she dropped some names and all. 'They would all be interested in bikes like this. So, you should get my number.' So I took out my phone and I said, 'Okay, give me your number.' So, promptly she gave me her number. Yeah, but that was how we met," Akshai recalled.

Dating followed, and the love story began.

The Proposal

On the eve of her birthday in December 2013, Sameera was upset as Akshai hadn't made any plans for her.

"My birthday was coming up. It was 2013. And I was angry. Because I'm like, this guy had gone quiet. We were dating for three years... three years. And I was like, man, I'm 36 years old. And I was like, if this guy is just not going to do anything, I'm not sticking around. I'm done," she said.

Meanwhile, Akshai had been planning a surprise proposal all along. He walked in with family members and a box—from which a balloon carrying a ring emerged. "It went from anger to confusion to shock to full crying," Sameera said.

Sameera Reddy's Instagram posts are a treasure trove of famjam moments. From mischievous posts to pure family time, Sameera Reddy's posts are for all seasons and reasons.

The couple have been living in Goa with their two children.