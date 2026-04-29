<i>Satte Pe Satta, Bawarchi</i> Actor Claims He's Not An Actor: "Don't Have Followers On Instagram"

A career of 50 years, boasting 350 films; veteran actor Kanwarjit Paintal still claimed that he's not an actor. In a viral video with actor Manmeet Singh, Paintal defines what one needs to be an actor nowadays.

"Are you an actor?" asks Manmeet Singh. Paintal replies, "No."

When told the audience has seen his works, he adds, "I don't have followers on Instagram. Hence, I am not an actor!"

Paintal's nonchalant reply leaves Manmeet puzzled and wondering if without followers one doesn't qualify as an actor.

Paintal says, "They absolutely don't!" Paintal makes his point relevant at the end of the video, saying, "And also lots of followers!"

The Video

Speaking to Bollywood Hungama, Manmeet Singh clarified that the clip was shot back in 2023 on the sets of the film Hukus Bukus. He explained that it was a spontaneous moment between takes.

"We were doing masti on the sets and planned this with sir. He took it sportingly, and it was great fun to shoot this video. He's a very cool and genuinely down-to-earth person. As an actor, he's first-class, which everyone knows," he said.

Body Of Work

Veteran actor Kanwarjit Paintal, who has been active in the industry since the 1970s, has been a prominent name in films and television.

In an earlier conversation with Rajshri Unplugged, Kanwarjit Paintal shared how he came into the film business. He said, “See how destiny guides you. My father was a cameraman at a production house in Lahore called Pancholi Arts, before the Partition. After the Partition, our family came to Mumbai, and Pancholi told my father that he could direct a new movie for them. But Pancholi died, and the film never took off. So, my father moved to Delhi, where he set up a basic photography shop.”

From his memorable roles in films such as Bawarchi and Dostana, and more recently his appearance in the popular television show Anupamaa, Paintal's career spans more than 50 years and over 350 films. He's especially remembered for his performances as Shikhandi and Sudama in Mahabharat.