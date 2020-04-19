'Those Were The Days': Amitabh Bachchan Shares Throwback Pic From Satte Pe Satta

Amitabh Bachchan shared this image. (courtesy: amitabhbachchan)

Amitabh Bachchan just made our day better. The Sholay actor just dropped a throwback picture featuring himself from the sets of his 1982 film Satte Pe Satta and it is making his Instafam swoon. In the picture, a young Big B can be seen looking away from the camera. Sharing the picture, Big B wrote, "those were the days .. film Satte Pe Satta, song Dilbar Mere." Referring to his co-star in the film Hema Malini, Big B added, "With Hema Ji .. Gulmarg, Kashmir. Those truly were the days." Within minutes of posting, his picture was flooded with comments from his fans and admirers in the industry. Reacting to the picture, filmmaker Farah Khan wrote, "This expression" while Shilpa Shetty wrote, "Uff! So handsome, Amitabh Bachchan." Take a look at the throwback post by Big B here:

Amitabh Bachchan, in coronavirus lockdown, seems to be rummaging through the dust-caked albums and revisiting memories. The 77-year-old actor keeps sharing priceless throwback pictures of himself on his Instagram profile. A few days ago, Big B shared this picture from the "premiere of Sholay." Sharing the picture, he also admired his actress-wife Jaya Bachchan, saying, "How pretty Jaya looks." Take a look:

This priceless throwback features Big B's "first ever photoshoot" from the time when "there was no star or style."

We are yet to get over this throwback picture of Big B which features his younger self.

On the work front, Big B was last seen in the 2019 crime thriller Badla where he shared screen space with Taapsee Pannu. His line-up of films include Golabo Sitabo, Brahmastra, Chehre and Jhund.