'Those Were The Days': Amitabh Bachchan Shares Throwback Pic From Satte Pe Satta

Amitabh Bachchan just made our day better. The Sholay actor just dropped a throwback picture featuring himself from the sets of his 1982 film Satte Pe Satta and it is making his Instafam swoon. In the picture, a young Big B can be seen looking away from the camera. Sharing the picture, Big B wrote, "those were the days .. film Satte Pe Satta, song Dilbar Mere." Referring to his co-star in the film Hema Malini, Big B added, "With Hema Ji .. Gulmarg, Kashmir. Those truly were the days." Within minutes of posting, his picture was flooded with comments from his fans and admirers in the industry. Reacting to the picture, filmmaker Farah Khan wrote, "This expression" while Shilpa Shetty wrote, "Uff! So handsome, Amitabh Bachchan." Take a look at the throwback post by Big B here:
Amitabh Bachchan, in coronavirus lockdown, seems to be rummaging through the dust-caked albums and revisiting memories. The 77-year-old actor keeps sharing priceless throwback pictures of himself on his Instagram profile. A few days ago, Big B shared this picture from the "premiere of Sholay." Sharing the picture, he also admired his actress-wife Jaya Bachchan, saying, "How pretty Jaya looks." Take a look:
At the Premiere of SHOLAY .. 15th August 1975, at the Minerva .. Ma, Babuji, Jaya and a bow tied moi .. how pretty Jaya looks .. This was the 35 mm print at the Premiere .. the 70mm Stereo sound print , first time in India was stuck in Customs.. but after the Premiere got over by midnight, we got news that the 70mm print was out of Customs .. we told Ramesh ji to get it to the Minerva .. it came .. the first Indian film on 70mm Stereo .. and I sat on the floor of the Balcony with Vinod Khanna and finished seeing this amazing result till 3 in the morning
This priceless throwback features Big B's "first ever photoshoot" from the time when "there was no star or style."
My very first photo shoot for a film magazine after joining the Industry in 1969 .. it was for the 'Star & Style' the only other prominent film mag., along with Filmfare at the time .. I was pushed and goaded into - a most reticent reluctant and very self conscious shy me - by the most famed and feared journalist of the times - Devayani Chaubal .. obviously there was no 'star' or 'style' in the project .. but Devyani thought so .. a strong minded lady , ever dressed in a shining white sari .. always !!!
We are yet to get over this throwback picture of Big B which features his younger self.
On the work front, Big B was last seen in the 2019 crime thriller Badla where he shared screen space with Taapsee Pannu. His line-up of films include Golabo Sitabo, Brahmastra, Chehre and Jhund.