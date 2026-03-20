Watch: Ranveer Singh Dances To Viral Akshaye Khanna Song From <i>Dhurandhar</i>

Dhurandhar 2 fever has gripped the nation.

The makers hosted a special screening for the film on Thursday in Mumbai. Director Aditya Dhar, Yami Gautam, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Ali Khan, and Ranveer Singh attended the screening. After the screening, Ranveer Singh and the cast had a blast at an after-party.

Videos from the Dhurandhar celebrations have made their way to social media.

In a video posted by a paparazzo, Ranveer Singh is seen matching steps to the viral Rehman Dakait entry song. Rapper Flipperachi's FA9LA and Akshaye Khanna's hook steps made the song a viral sensation. Reviving the nostalgia, Ranveer Singh recreates the moves as the crew record him on camera.

In another video, Ranveer Singh joins the women's brigade—comprising Sara Arjun, Krystle D'Souza, and Ayesha Khan—on the dance floor to the song Naina Ladawa.

Ranveer Singh couldn't help but dance to his heart's content at the after-party.

Dhurandhar 2 Craze At The Box Office

As per trade tracker Sacnilk, the film minted Rs 102.55 crore on the opening day, with Hindi contributing Rs 99.10 crore.

Kannada and Malayalam, which couldn't run paid previews due to technical issues and non-availability of content, amassed Rs 0.8 crore and Rs 0.9 crore respectively.

The Tamil version minted Rs 1.16 crore from 958 shows in India.

Telugu contributed Rs 2.12 crore to the total.

On 18 December, Dhurandhar 2 had paid previews across cities in India. As per Sacnilk, the film minted Rs 43 crore from 12,735 shows that day despite cancellations.

Issuing an apology for the inconvenience, director Aditya Dhar wrote: "To our dear Dhurandhar family, Dhurandhar is not just a film for us-it is something we have lived with, nurtured, and dreamed of sharing with each and every one of you, together, at the same moment, in every language."

"Most of our Hindi shows across India are running as scheduled from 5 pm onwards. All of our Tamil and Telugu shows will commence from 9 pm onwards. However, due to unforeseen technical difficulties, our Malayalam and Kannada shows will begin from tomorrow morning."

Delays and cancellations of shows continued on Thursday as well.

About Dhurandhar 2

Dhurandhar, released in December 2025, emerged as the year's highest-grossing film and the top earner in a single language.

Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, R. Madhavan, and Sanjay Dutt reprise their roles in this instalment.