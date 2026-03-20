<i>Dhurandhar 2</i> Box Office Collection Day 1: Ranveer Singh Film Sweeps Clean Century, 4x <i>Dhurandhar</i>

Ranveer Singh's Lyari saga, Dhurandhar 2, opened with a gigantic number at the box office, sweeping a clean century on the very first day. Delays and cancellations of regional shows on preview day and opening day couldn't stop the film from crossing the Rs 100 crore mark.

Dhurandhar 2 minted Rs 102 crore at the domestic box office—four times higher than Dhurandhar, released in December 2025.

Breaking Down the Box Office Numbers

As per trade tracker Sacnilk, the film minted Rs 102.55 crore on the opening day, with Hindi contributing Rs 99.10 crore.

Kannada and Malayalam, which couldn't run paid previews due to technical issues and non-availability of content, amassed Rs 0.8 crore and Rs 0.9 crore respectively.

The Tamil version minted Rs 1.16 crore from 958 shows in India.

Telugu contributed Rs 2.12 crore to the total.

Dhurandhar, which became the all-time highest grosser in Hindi, opened with Rs 27 crore at the box office in last December. Hence, Dhurandhar 2 made almost four times more than Dhurandhar on its opening day.

Going by the recent records of Hindi blockbusters, Dhurandhar 2 is leading ahead by a huge margin.

Ranbir Kapoor's Animal (2023), directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, minted Rs 63 crore, while Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan (2023) amassed Rs 65 crore on their opening days.

Paid Preview Collection

On 18 December, Dhurandhar 2 had paid previews across cities in India. As per Sacnilk, the film minted Rs 43 crore from 12,735 shows that day despite cancellations.

Issuing an apology for the inconvenience, director Aditya Dhar wrote: "To our dear Dhurandhar family, Dhurandhar is not just a film for us—it is something we have lived with, nurtured, and dreamed of sharing with each and every one of you, together, at the same moment, in every language."

"Most of our Hindi shows across India are running as scheduled from 5 pm onwards. All of our Tamil and Telugu shows will commence from 9 pm onwards. However, due to unforeseen technical difficulties, our Malayalam and Kannada shows will begin from tomorrow morning."

Delays and cancellations of shows continued on Thursday as well.

About Dhurandhar 2

NDTV wrote in its review of the film: "Dhurandhar 2 must be watched for all the answers you are seeking from the first film and for Ranveer Singh."

Dhurandhar, released in December 2025, emerged as the year's highest-grossing film and the top earner in a single language.

Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, R. Madhavan, and Sanjay Dutt reprise their roles in this instalment.