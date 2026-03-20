Watch: Dhurandhar Ranveer Singh Sets The House On Fire At Designer Eka Lakhani's Wedding Party

Ranveer Singh's energetic and unmatched personality yet again grabbed attention at fashion designer Eka Lakhani and film producer Ravi Bhagchandka's wedding reception. Recently, an inside video from the party surfaced on social media, showcasing the actor's Dhurandhar mode turned on, ahead of the grand release of the movie's second instalment.

A few hours ago, DJ Sukhbir Singh Bhatia shared the video from the newlyweds' reception party on Instagram, coinciding with Dhurandhar: The Revenge's release in theatres. In the clip, Ranveer Singh was seen dancing his heart out with Eka Lakhani and Ravi Bhagchandka to the hit song from Dhurandhar titled Lutt Le Gaya.

Sang by Shashwat Sachdev and Simran Choudhary, the song has received an overwhelming response, quickly becoming a viral sensation. Besides the standout track's hit lyrics, the actor was seen filling dance floors with his infectious energy. Talking about the electrifying atmosphere, DJ Sukhbir wrote in the caption, “Ranveer Singh, the anthem's been set. The vibes were electric last time. Let's bring the house down again soon. Dhurandar mode activated.”

Ranveer Singh attended Eka Lakhani and Ravi Bhagchandka's wedding alongside his wife, Deepika Padukone. A photo featuring the actor duo at the wedding was shared by a guest on his Instagram stories. In the picture, while Ranveer looked dapper in a white, intricately embroidered kurta, Deepika was seen radiating her glamour. She wore a pink, heavily embellished outfit alongside kundan jewellery.

Meanwhile, Dhurandhar: The Revenge opened in theatres on March 19, leaving audiences in love with the larger-than-life movie. Besides Ranveer, the second instalment of Aditya Dhar's directorial also features Sara Arjun, Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, Rakesh Bedi, and others in key roles.

The movie kept movie buffs engaged throughout the massive 229-minute (nearly 4-hour) runtime. Fans are calling the spy-action thriller a "cinematic spectacle" and a "box office tsunami", while critics have largely praised the director's absolute command of the craft.