Miss Universe Pakistan Misbah Arshad concludes her journey at the pageant. She could not make it to the Top 30.

The caption read, "Pakistan, your pride shines beyond the Universe. Misbah Arshad, you carried Pakistan with pride, strength, and grace throughout this unforgettable journey. Your presence on the Miss Universe stage made every moment count and gave your nation another reason to celebrate."

While she did not win the crown, her journey has been nothing short of remarkable. The beauty queen scripted history by becoming the first representative from Pakistan to wear a two-piece swimsuit at the pageant.

Misbah Arshad's Miss Universe Journey

When Misbah Arshad began her journey and flew to Puerto Rico, she was over the moon to be wearing the Pakistan sash. "I'm about to embark on the journey I always dreamt of. Today, I only want to remind myself to be grateful. I want to wake up every morning and be so happy and grateful for being exactly where I always wanted to be and was meant to be. For the next few days, I'm not going to be only Misbah, I will be called Pakistan," she wrote on Instagram.

Taking pride in her nationality, she further wrote, "Pakistan, you are already united within me."

Through the many outfits she wore throughout the competitions leading up to the finale, the beauty queen carried her identity with pride and introduced the world to Pakistani textiles and embroidery.

For the Aguadilla Welcome Event, she wore a pink-and-green outfit inspired by the pink lily found in Pakistan. "This flower represents resilience and femininity, something that we beautifully get to celebrate at Miss Universe," she wrote.

When Kaziah Liz Mejo was crowned Miss Universe India, Misbah Arshad congratulated her and even posed with her and Miss Universe Bangladesh Samira Mahi at one of the events in Puerto Rico.

For the National Costume round, she dressed as the majestic Markhor, which she described as the 'Spirit of Pakistan.' "A symbol of courage, resilience, and the untamed beauty of Pakistan," read the caption.

Gracing the preliminary ramp show, Misbah Arshad wore a one-shoulder gown inspired by the surreal moment when the ocean ceases to move. It was designed by Vietnamese designer Nguyen Tien Truyen.

"Fluid wave patterns are sculpted across the silhouette, brought to life through exquisite hand-embellishment, shimmering crystals, and the finest couture craftsmanship. Flowing layers of icy blue fabric cascade into a dramatic train, capturing the timeless interplay between movement and stillness," read the caption.

Despite the result, she leaves behind a memorable legacy marked by historic milestones, cultural pride, and a strong representation of Pakistan on the global stage.

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