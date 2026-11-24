Taylor Hale has raised concerns about the working environment at the Miss Universe organisation. The former Miss Michigan USA said contestants are not adequately protected under its current leadership. Her comments come as the international pageant faces fresh scrutiny, with the preliminary events for the 2026 competition already underway in Puerto Rico.

Speaking to PEOPLE after appearing in the TLC documentary The Crown of Deceit: Inside the Miss Universe Scandal, Taylor Hale shared her views on the controversies surrounding the organisation and why she believes there is still a need for major changes. While she feels the Miss USA organisation has become healthier following several leadership changes, she remains concerned about Miss Universe.

“But ultimately I can't say yes, it is [healthy], when we're looking at Miss Universe right now,” she says. “This is not a healthy organization. It doesn't have healthy leadership. These women are not protected,” she said.

Taylor also questioned the kind of organisation Miss Universe has become and whether contestants currently competing have enough support to raise concerns about their experiences.

Taylor Hale Recalls Her Own Experience With Miss USA

Taylor Hale's concerns about the pageant industry are also linked to her own experience as a contestant. After participating in the 2021 Miss USA pageant, she accused Max Sebrechts, who was then a vice president at Miss USA, of sexual harassment. She alleged that he invited himself into her hotel room and made unwanted sexual advances towards her. Max denied the allegations to Business Insider at the time.

Taylor raised the accusations in 2022. Looking back, she described the incident as “both frustrating and infuriating”. However, she also remembers her overall time at Miss USA as a “great experience with amazing people.” Speaking about the allegations again through the documentary nearly four years later, she said it “feels good.”

Why Taylor Hale Stepped Away From Pageants

After her Miss USA experience, Taylor Hale decided to focus on other opportunities outside the pageant circuit. She later won the 24th season of Big Brother and competed on The Amazing Race. She also hosted Miss Teen USA last year, which marked her return to the pageant space.

“For my own sanity, I had to remove myself a little bit,” she said.

Hale believes stepping away gave her the freedom to look at the industry differently. She also understands why contestants who are still part of the system may find it difficult to speak up, given the pressure from sponsors, national organisations and cultural expectations.

“We call these women title holders and a lot of different spaces you can call them spokeswomen. So a lot of people look at these beautiful girls like they're just mouthpieces or spokeswomen, but there's a lot of calculus that's happening behind their heads. And ultimately, I want them to be safe before I want them to be a martyr,” she concluded.

Meanwhile, the 75th Miss Universe finale will take place on Tuesday, November 24, 2026, at 8:00 PM ET (6:30 AM IST on Wednesday, November 25) at the José Miguel Agrelot Coliseum in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

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