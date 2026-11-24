Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas's daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, is already a globetrotter. The actor once revealed that her daughter often accompanies her on shoots and work trips or joins Nick on tour, lending a hand in making his concerts a success.

The four-year-old recently visited Australia Zoo with her mother and grandmother, Dr Madhu Chopra. The three generations embarked on a wildlife adventure, and the Varanasi star took to Instagram to share adorable glimpses from the outing.

Priyanka Chopra Embarks On Wildlife Adventure With Daughter Malti In Australia Zoo

In the first picture, Malti was cuddling Priyanka while touching a rhinoceros. In another, the mother-daughter duo posed for the camera. In the third photo, the actor was seen trying to befriend a giraffe.

In the next few pictures shared by the Dostana star, Malti seemed to have found a companion in a shingleback lizard, also known as a bobtail or sleepy lizard in Australia. While Malti posed with the lizard in a group photo, Priyanka Chopra cuddled a koala.

In one of the subsequent photos, the actor posed with a ring-tailed lemur. Sitting amidst baby kangaroos, the mother and daughter shared an adorable hug and captured a moment they will surely cherish in the future. Dressed in a white floral frock, Malti was seen enjoying time with the kangaroos as she fed them by hand.

In the next photo, Malti also hugged a koala and posed happily for the camera. She also fed a giraffe, saw a giant tortoise, and met a baby koala. Amid all the animals they encountered, Priyanka's favourite appeared to be a koala, whom she held like a baby in her arms.

Sharing the photos, she thanked actor and filmmaker Russell Crowe for making the experience possible for her and her daughter. "Watching Malti Marie light up around the animals, guided by the incredible staff and doctors, melted my heart," she wrote in the caption. The actor also urged people to donate towards animal welfare.

Priyanka Chopra's Daughter Malti Chants Gayatri Mantra

A few days earlier, Priyanka Chopra shared a photo dump while working on the set of Bluefly, directed by Nimród Antal, best known for directing Predators.

While the actor is busy shooting, she is also making the most of her time on location. From taking long walks on the beach to spending time with her mother, Dr Madhu Chopra, and daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, Priyanka took to Instagram to share precious moments from the Bluefly shoot.

In one of the videos, Priyanka is seen sitting with Malti on her lap. The mother-daughter duo appeared to be offering prayers when the video was filmed.

Malti, while looking out of the window, can be seen chanting the Gayatri Mantra. As she finished the last verse, Priyanka praised her, saying, "So beautiful."

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