Over 47 Lakh Delhi Voters To Be Out Of Draft Poll Roll

Names of more than 47 lakh voters in Delhi will be excluded from the draft electoral roll that is to be published on August 24 under the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise. The final voter list of Delhi will be published on October 27.

The time to submit enumeration forms ended on Monday, and those who have failed to submit their forms have been given a chance to file their claims and objections after publication of draft electoral rolls on August 24.

According to figures released by the office of Delhi Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), out of 1.45 crore voters in the city, 97.47 lakh submitted their enumeration forms (67.18 per cent) that were digitised by booth-level officers (BLOs) across constituencies.

Several minority-dominated constituencies registered relatively higher numbers of forms submitted and successfully digitised, data showed.

Lowest Numbers Of Voter Forms Submitted

Looking at the third phase of the SIR process, conducted between June 30 and August 17, the Tughlakabad Assembly constituency recorded the lowest form submission rate. Only 52% of voters there submitted their forms, while the remaining 48% were found missing or untraceable.

The second-lowest was the Muslim-majority Okhla constituency, where only 54.66% of voters submitted their forms. Kasturba Nagar and Kalkaji followed, with submission rates of 56% and 57%, respectively.

In the South-East Delhi district, there were 1,557,289 registered voters, but only 877,064 submitted their forms, translating to a submission rate of just 56.32%.

Highest Numbers Of Voter Forms Submitted

The Rohini constituency in North West Delhi, with 1,50,398 voters, recorded the highest percentage of forms digitised at 83.43 per cent (1,25,478), while 24,920 enumeration forms were marked as 'uncollectable' there.

Other assembly constituencies with a higher percentage of digitisation included Shakurbasti (81.26 per cent), Rajouri Garden (79.14 per cent), Mangolpuri (78.76 per cent) and Uttam Nagar (77.76 per cent).

Voters who have not submitted their enumeration forms will submit Form 6 during the claims and objection period between August 24 and September 23. The CEO's office will issue notices to these voters and dispose of their claims and objections between August 24 and October 22.