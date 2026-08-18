Telangana Draft Electoral Rolls Published, Over 73 Lakh Names Deleted

Telangana's draft electoral roll released on Monday shows that 73.39 lakh electors have not been included, while another 92 lakh electors will be issued notices over anomalies or failure to establish a link with the 2002 rolls during the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR).

The 21.70% of the total electorate not included in the list have been flagged as deceased, permanently shifted/absent or having multiple enrolments during the SIR.

Of the 3.38 crore electors covered by the exercise, 57.47 lakh (16.99%) were identified as permanently shifted or absent, 9.22 lakh (2.73%) as deceased and 6.70 lakh (1.98%) as having multiple enrolments.

The proportion of Absent/Shifted/Dead/Duplicate (ASDD) electors is highest in Hyderabad (69.46%), followed by Medchal-Malkajgiri (56.17%), Rangareddy (53.35%), Sangareddy (25.73%), and Zaheerabad (21.78%), showing a sharp decline across these areas. Among the total ASDD electors, permanently shifted electors constitute the largest share at 61.57% (45,18,963), followed by untraceable/absent electors at 15.34% (11,25,546) and death electors at 12.57% (9,22,229). The Others category accounts for 9.13% (6,70,203), while Already Enrolled electors represent the smallest share at 1.39% (1,02,294).

The figures were released by the Chief Electoral Officer C Sudharshan Reddy after the door-to-door enumeration exercise conducted from June 25 to August 10. Enumeration forms were collected and digitised for 2.65 crore electors (78.30%).

Reddy said notices would be issued to 60 lakh people in the 'anomalies' category and another 32 lakh in the 'unmapped' category, comprising those who could not establish a link with the 2002 electoral rolls.

The draft roll now enters the claims and objections phase. Electors whose names are missing, or whose details require correction, can approach the election authorities between August 17 and September 16. Eligible voters can use Form-6 for inclusion.

The Election Commission has said that no voter can be deleted merely on the basis of the enumeration exercise. Deletion requires notice, verification, an opportunity for hearing and a reasoned order.

The number of polling stations has also increased by 368 to 36,353. The exercise involved 35,985 Booth Level Officers and 49,018 Booth Level Agents from political parties.

The final electoral roll is scheduled to be published on October 19, 2026.