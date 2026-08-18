Non-Bailable Warrant Issued Against Pakistan-Based Terrorist In Jammu

A National Investigation Agency (NIA) court in Jammu has issued a non-bailable warrant against Pakistan-based terror handler Mohammad Yaqoob and two others in a terror conspiracy case linked to planned attacks on civilians and security forces in the Kashmir Valley.

Yaqoob alias Abu Sumama, a designated terrorist under the UAPA, is accused of directing Pakistani terrorists, who were recently arrested, to carry out targeted killings of civilians and attacks on security forces in Kashmir.

Case Traced To Arms Recovery In Srinagar

The case originates from the recovery of a Chinese grenade and 15 live cartridges during a routine checking in Srinagar earlier this year. Court records suggest the seizures were made after a bike rider was intercepted while heading towards Zakura. On questioning, the rider identified himself as Mohammad Naqeeb Bhat but failed to explain why he was possessing the munition.

Based on the recovery, a case was registered under relevant sections of the Arms Act and the Explosive Substances Act.

Pak Handler's Role Surfaced During Probe

The investigation led to Sumama, who had been operating from Pakistan. Officials said his involvement was established based on material evidence and disclosures made by arrested terrorists Abdullah Rajput alias Kamran Ahmed and Khubaib alias Usman Jatt.

As per the chargesheet, Sumama had allegedly directed Ahmed and Jatt to carry out civilian killings and launch strikes against security personnel in the Kashmir Valley.

Since the accused is at large and could not be produced before it, the court allowed the prosecution's plea and issued a non-bailable warrant against Sumama.

Investigations are ongoing to trace the wider network and financial linkages linked to the module.