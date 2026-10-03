PoK Teen Detained For Crossing Line Of Control In J&K's Rajouri

A 17-year-old girl from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) was detained after she inadvertently crossed the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district late last night.

According to sources, a patrol party noticed suspicious movement near the LoC fence in the Lam sector of Nowshera and challenged the intruder. On closer inspection, it turned out to be a teenager, a resident of Khuiretta, PoK.

After preliminary questioning on the spot, the Indian Army handed her over to Nowshera Police for further verification.

During preliminary interrogation, the girl claimed she had inadvertently crossed over to the Indian side.

Security agencies are now probing whether it was a genuine case of inadvertent crossing or if there was any ulterior motive behind her entry into Indian territory.