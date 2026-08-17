"US Will Bomb The S*** Out Of Oman If It Gets In Way": Trump's Hormuz Warning

US President Donald Trump on Monday threatened to "blow the s***" out of Oman" if the Middle Eastern nation got in the way amid the United States' conflict with Iran in the Strait of Hormuz.

Trump made the statement during an interview with Fox News on Monday, days ahead of the deadline to the US-Iran ceasefire.

"If Oman gets in the way, we'll bomb the s*** out of them," he said.

Over the recent weeks, Iranian diplomats have been in negotiations with officials from Oman to strike a deal for the provisional arrangement for the management of shipping via the Strait of Hormuz.

Trump's response came after being asked about the parallel talks between Iran and Oman over the control of the key strait, which has emerged as one of the most important flashpoints of the Middle East war.

Trump also said that Iran should "put up the white flag of surrender," according to Fox News journalist Trey Yingst's post on X on his interview with the president. "They're good poker players, but they're dying," Trump was quoted as saying.

"I have no time schedule," Trump added. "I'm not in a hurry...the midterms have nothing to do with my thinking."

In a separate post on Truth Social, Trump said the US' top goal will be to ensure Iran does not ever possess nuclear weapons.

"The number one Goal is, and always will be, that Iran cannot have, in any way, shape, or form, a Nuclear Weapon," he wrote.

The comments come at a time the deadline for the 60-day ceasefire between Iran and the US nears its end.