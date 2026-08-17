'Dimagi Naxal Party' Instagram Page Gets 1.6 Lakh Followers In 24 Hours

An Instagram handle called 'Dimagi Naxal Party' has surfaced overnight and gained over 1.6 lakh followers in just a day.

The handle has 62 posts and follows some 35 people.

Information on Instagram shows the account was opened this month. The log shows the username was changed once.

Who runs the account is not mentioned.

The words "dimagi Naxal" was mentioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his Independence Day speech while referring to the successes achieved in the government's fight against Maoists and the dangers that lurked in the shadows.

"We have succeeded in eliminating armed Naxals from the forests and liberating the nation from that crisis. However, while armed Naxals are gone, dimagi (intellectual) Naxals are lurking around," he said.

Instagram is owned by Meta, the American company founded by Mark Zuckerberg, who recently apologised over lapses in policies it used on running its platforms, including Facebook.