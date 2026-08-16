Kiren Rijiju Shares 'Dimagi Naxals' List. 'Proud To Be One', Says P Chidambaram

Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not refer to Opposition leaders as people with a Maoist mindset, Union minister Kiren Rijiju said today amid swipes by Congress leaders including P Chidambaram on the matter.

In a post on X, the parliamentary affairs minister said the words "dimagi Naxals" referred only to those who supported Maoists and rejected the Constitution, those who stood with separatists and supported Article 370. They also referred to people who call for cutting off the Chicken's Neck to separate India's northeast from the rest of the country. Rijiju said.

Chicken's Neck is the thin strip of 22-km-wide land corridor in West Bengal that links up with India's northeast.

"PM Narendra Modi ji didn't say Opposition leaders as Dimagi Naxals. Only following are Dimagi Naxals: 1. Who support Maoists and reject Indian Constitution. 2. Who stand with separatists & support Article 370. 4. Who want to cut chicken neck to separate North-East from India," Rijiju said in the post.

In his address yesterday on the 80th Independence Day, PM Modi congratulated the nation for successfully uprooting Maoists and also remembered the sacrifice of thousands of security personnel.

He said while Maoists who took up arms in the jungle have been eliminated, there were also "dimagi Naxals" who should be "identified and isolated" so that the country can move forward.

"For years, people with Maoist thinking were there in public life, even in government committees; this thinking had affected various institutions and initiatives. My dear countrymen, we have been able to curb and free the country from 'hathariya Naxal' (armed Naxal). Even if these Naxals are gone, the 'dimagi Naxal' (people with Naxal thinking), are looking for an opportunity, looking to see ways of violence, and trying to drag the country down a wrong path…" PM Modi said.

Pointing at PM Modi's speech, Congress leader P Chidambaram took it personally in a post on X today. Chidambaram said he was "proud to be a dimagi Naxal."