Verdict In Vijay's <i>Jana Nayagan</i> Vs Censor Board On January 27

The Madras High Court on Tuesday (January 20) had reserved the order in the Jana Nayagan censor certificate case. Now, as per the latest update, the Madras High Court will pass a final verdict on Thalapathy Vijay's Jana Nayagan on January 27, 2026.

How The Jana Nayagan Censor Issue Unfolded

Directed by H Vinoth, Jana Nayagan marks Vijay's final film before his full-fledged political entry and was originally slated for release on January 9 as a Pongal special. However, days before its planned release, the CBFC informed the makers that the chairman had decided to refer the film to a revising committee.

Following this, the producers moved to the Madras High Court. On January 9, Justice PT Asha directed the CBFC to immediately grant the film a U/A 16+ certificate. The relief was short-lived, as Additional Solicitor General ARL Sundaresan, appearing for the CBFC, made an urgent mention before the Chief Justice. The division bench subsequently stayed the single judge's order and scheduled further hearings after the Pongal holidays.

Supreme Court's Intervention And Current Status

The makers later approached the Supreme Court, challenging the High Court division bench's stay. The top court declined to entertain the plea and asked the Madras High Court to decide the issue expeditiously, also questioning the pace of proceedings in the case.

After hearing detailed submissions on January 20, the Madras High Court reserved its order on Tuesday.

Also starring Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, and Narain, Jana Nayagan is produced by KVN Productions and continues to await clarity on its censor certification and release.

ALSO READ | Jana Nayagan Team 'Can't Seek Relief Citing Rs 500-Crore Investment,' Says Madras High Court