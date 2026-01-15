Amid <i>Jana Nayagan</i> Setback, Vijay's Old Video From A Housewarming Party In Malaysia Goes Viral. Watch

As Jana Nayagan continues to face legal hurdles over its censor certification, an old video from Thalapathy Vijay's recent visit to Malaysia has gone viral.

What's Happening

Vijay was in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, for the grand audio launch of Jana Nayagan, his final film before he steps away from acting to focus on politics full time.

The Tamil star, also known for films such as Theri, Master, and Leo, He was accompanied by the film's director H Vinoth, music composer Anirudh Ravichander, and female lead Pooja Hegde, along with other members of the cast and crew.

During his Malaysia visit, Vijay also attended the housewarming ceremony of Dato Abdul Malik, Chairman of Malik Streams Group, who is also the distributor of Jana Nayagan in Malaysia.

Abdul Malik on Thursday shared the video from his housewarming party on Instagram, writing, "Moments from the housewarming, a meaningful milestone and a dream come true, shared with family and friends who made it even more special."

He added, "Heartfelt thanks to everyone who was present and turned this day into a beautiful memory. Special gratitude to Thalapathy Vijay for gracing the occasion and inaugurating the house. Alhamdulillah for this moment, and thank you for all the doa."

Background

The video began circulating widely on social media soon after Jana Nayagan producers faced a major setback from the Supreme Court.

The top court on Thursday refused to entertain a plea filed by KVN Productions, the makers of the Vijay-starrer, asking for a speedy hearing in the case. The Supreme Court then directed the makers to go to the Madras High Court to hear the appeal on January 20.

The plea was filed by KVN Productions who challenged a Madras High Court division bench order that had stayed an earlier direction to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to certify the film.

Jana Nayagan was originally planned for a Pongal release on January 9.

The trouble began when the Central Board of Film Certification decided to withhold certification, citing concerns that certain scenes could potentially hurt religious sentiments.

Following this, the makers approached the Madras High Court, where a single-judge bench directed the CBFC to issue a U/A 16 certificate, offering temporary relief.

However, the CBFC later moved a division bench, which stayed the single judge's order on January 9. This prompted the producers to approach the Supreme Court, seeking urgent intervention.

The plea stated, "It is, therefore, most respectfully prayed that Your Lordships may graciously be pleased to: - a) Ex parte, through an interim or ad-interim order, stay the operation of the impugned interim Order dated 09.01.2026 passed by the High Court of Judicature at Madras in C.M.P No. 821 of 2026 in W.A. No. 94 of 2026; and/or pass such further or other orders as this Hon'ble Court may deem fit and proper AND FOR THIS ACT OF KINDNESS THE PETITIONER AS IN DUTY BOUND SHALL EVER PRAY."

The CBFC has also filed a caveat in the Supreme Court, requesting that no order be passed without hearing its side first. The Madras High Court has posted the matter for January 21, after the Pongal holidays.

Earlier, on January 9, the High Court had instructed the Censor Board to issue a U/A certificate once necessary modifications were made, while also criticising the board for entertaining complaints against the film and warning that it could set a "dangerous trend".

The CBFC challenged this decision soon after, arguing that the film features emblems related to the armed forces that require expert examination.

Even as Jana Nayagan awaits its censor clearance, Vijay took to X to wish fans on the festival. "Heartfelt Pongal and Tamil New Year greetings to one and all!" he wrote in Tamil. The actor has recently launched his political party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam.

