<i>Jana Nayagan</i>: Decoding The Trailer Of Thalapathy Vijay's Last Film

"I have no intention of going back. I am coming!" declares Thalapathy Vijay in the highly anticipated Jana Nayagan trailer as he looks straight at the camera as if sounding out the poll bugle.

This is the Kollywood star's last film before his political plunge, and fans are eagerly awaiting the film's release on January 9. Interestingly, nearly all the dialogues showcased in the over two-minute trailer seemed to take a potshot at politicians and political rivals in Tamil Nadu ahead of the state elections.

As the Jana Nayagan trailer begins, we hear someone ask about 'Thalapathy Vetri Kondan' and the man replies, 'Thalapathy, do not touch him, he will slice you to pieces.'

This is as dramatic as an introduction can get for Thalapathy Vijay, and this line is sure to get thunderous applause and whistles in theatres from his ardent fans. Given that the title of the film itself is ideological (Jana Nayagan means People's leader), he is portrayed in the trailer as a 'makkal thalaivan' and not a ruler. We see Vijay saying he is just an 'ordinary man' who does extraordinary things, thereby aligning himself with and to the common man.

The trailer has no explicit party symbols, electoral slogans or direct references to governance or elections, but it does touch upon some of the aspects Vijay has spoken about in his public political meetings. For instance, we see Vijay say that girls should have no fear and talk of women joining the army, and this reflects his real-life political speech on women's safety and their empowerment.

We see Bobby Deol, who plays the antagonist in Jana Nayagan, warn Vijay to continue to be the good Samaritan and stay out of 'the issue.' 'Run and save your own skin', says Deol to which Thalapathy is seen to smile and smirk.

Of course, this conversation is likely to be construed by some as a reference to his political entry and his political rival's reply.

Overall, Vijay is portrayed as a man who is loved by the masses in the Jana Nayagan trailer, and this reflects the real-life situation we have seen when he held public meetings across Tamil Nadu. The subtle portrayal of responsibility and standing with the people in the trailer acquires extra-textual meaning and we see the character, actor and future politician merge into one.

The last line Thalapathy Vijay ferociously voices in the trailer packs a superlative punch, taking his rivals head-on. "Instead of coming into politics to serve people, you come to loot and destroy innocent lives!" he declares as he whips men wearing the typical white dhoti and shirt attire of politicians. The Jana Nayagan trailer has definite strong political undertones, and Thalapathy Vijay's message can't be clearer than this.