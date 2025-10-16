Mukesh Khanna Says Co-Star Pankaj Dheer Never Read "Real <i>Mahabharat</i>": "Used To Call Him Convent Pandav"

Actor Pankaj Dheer, best known for playing Karna in BR Chopra's Mahabharat, died on Wednesday.

Pankaj Dheer's co-star Mukesh Khanna shared a video on his YouTube channel, remembering their time together on and off the sets of the iconic show.

In the video, Mukesh said that Pankaj's death "was a sudden one."

He shared that he had interviewed Pankaj for his podcast around a year ago.

"I had initially thought that I would play the role of Karna or Arjun, but God left me to play Bhishma where I saw 'Ayushman Bhava' all the time and I am living with that image till now, and then Pankaj came in front of me with the role of Karna," Mukesh recalled.

Mukesh remembered convincing Pankaj to be part of the podcast as the actor wasn't keen on revisiting his past or talking about Mahabharat at the time.

A few months ago, he reached out again for another conversation, but Pankaj declined, and that's when Mukesh learned about his health struggles.

He also spoke about Pankaj's early days in the industry. "Pankaj Dheer began his career as an assistant director on my first film Roohi, earning just Rs 300 a month at the time as an assistant director. I remember him working very honestly and energetically on set of the film. His way of speaking was also very good, he spoke in a very stylised way. I worked with him again in Saugandh and Pandav. He used to call me MK, he loved food and he spoke very nicely. He also dressed very well."

Reflecting on his journey, Mukesh added, "Although his father was also associated with the film industry, Pankaj has struggled in the industry. He faced many hardships."

He also mentioned that several of their Mahabharat co-stars - including Gufi Paintal and Praveen Kumar - had died over the years. "Over time, many of our Mahabharat co-stars - like Gufi Paintal (Shakuni) and Praveen Kumar (Bheem) - have passed away. And now, Pankaj Dheer too."

Mukesh also shared an anecdote about how Pankaj prepared for his role as Karna. "The most remarkable thing was that he had never actually read the Mahabharat."

He said, "He hadn't read the real Mahabharat, he had read Mrityunjay, which was from the point of view of Karna. So, he found many scenes missing in the BR Chopra's Mahabharat according to what he had read. He often felt like he didn't get this scene or that scene."

Mukesh added with a laugh, "I used jokingly call him convent Pandav because he hadn't read the real Mahabharat. But his performance was so brilliant."

Pankaj Dheer's Last Rites

Pankaj Dheer's last rites were held in Vile Parle, Mumbai, on Wednesday evening. Several celebrities, including Salman Khan, Hema Malini, Kushal Tandon, Mukesh Rishi, Sidharth Malhotra, Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim, among others, were present to pay their respects.

The actor is survived by his wife Anita Dheer, son Nikitin Dheer, and daughter-in-law Kratika Sengar.

Who Was Pankaj Dheer?

Born in Punjab, Pankaj Dheer was the son of filmmaker CL Dheer, who directed films such as Bahu Beti and Zindagi. Beyond acting, he co-founded Visage Studioz in Mumbai with his brother Satluj Dheer and established the Abbhinnay Acting Academy in 2010 to mentor aspiring actors.

Dheer began his career in the 1980s with small roles in films, but it was Mahabharat that brought him national fame. His portrayal of Karna - one of Indian television's earliest anti-heroes - left a lasting impact. He later gained further popularity as King Shivdutt in Chandrakanta (1994), another powerful character with shades of grey.

Over the years, Dheer appeared in several successful television shows such as Chandrakanta, Badho Bahu, Zee Horror Show, Kanoon, and Sasural Simar Ka.

His film credits include Soldier, Andaz, Baadshah, and Tumko Na Bhool Paayenge.

His most recent television appearance was in Dhruv Tara - Samay Sadi Se Pare (2024). He was also seen in the 2019 web series Poison.

