Sonakshi Sinha Claps Back At Trolls Accusing Her Of Wearing Shoes Inside Abu Dhabi Mosque: "<i>Chaliye, Ab Aage Badhiye</i>"

Sonakshi Sinha and husband Zaheer Iqbal recently shared a bunch of pictures on their respective Instagram handles as they visited the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi. While a large section of the Internet praised Sonakshi's pictures, a troll accused her of wearing shoes inside the mosque.

Sharing the pictures, Sonakshi wrote, "Found a little sukoon, right here in Abu Dhabi!"

In the comments section, a user wrote, "Jutton ke saat masjid mai jana bohot barra gunnah hai (Going to the mosque wearing shoes is a very big sin)."

Sonakshi didn't let the comment go unnoticed and wrote, "Isilye jooton ke saat andar nahi gaye. Dhyan se dekho, masjid ke bahar hi hai hum. Andar jaane se pehle unhone humein joote rakhne ki jagah dikhayi aur utaar diye. Itna toh humein bhi aata hai. Chaliye, ab aage badhiye. (That's why we didn't go inside wearing shoes. Look carefully, we're just outside the mosque. Before going in, they showed us where to keep our shoes, and we took them off. Even we know that much. Now, let's move on)."

Sonakshi On Her Interfaith Marriage To Zaheer

Sonakshi and Zaheer married under the Special Marriage Act in an intimate ceremony on June 23, 2024. The Dabangg actress received flak for marrying a Muslim man.

Earlier this year, Sonakshi said that religion didn't matter for them when they got married.

In an exclusive conversation with Hauterrfly, the actress said, "We were not looking at religion. There are two people in love with each other who want to get married, and we were getting married. He is not enforcing his religion on me. I am not enforcing my religion on him. We never discussed anything about religion; we don't sit and take. We appreciate and understand each other's cultures.

"They follow certain traditions at their home. I follow certain traditions at my house. He comes and sits at my Diwali Pooja. I go and sit at his Niyaz, and that's all that matters, right? I respect them and their culture, and they respect me and mine. His entire family and I feel that is how it should be. Under the best circumstances, the best way to get married was the special marriage act, where I, as a Hindu woman, do not need to change my religion, and he, as a Muslim man, can remain a Muslim man, and two people in love can share a beautiful bond of marriage. So it was the best way; it was as simple."

Sonakshi will be seen next in the Telugu film Jatadhara with Sudheer Babu. The film also stars Divya Khossla, Shilpa Shirodkar, Indira Krishna, Ravi Prakash, Naveen Neni, Rohit Pathak, Jhansi, Rajeev Kanakala, and Subhalekha Sudhakar.