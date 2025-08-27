On Ganesh Chaturthi, Sunita Ahuja, With Govinda By Her Side, Snaps At Paps, "Controversy <i>Sun Ne Aaye Ho</i>?"

Govinda and Sunita Ahuja made a joint appearance in front of the Mumbai media on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi on Wednesday, putting rumours of their divorce to rest. A couple of days ago, when rumours of their separation resurfaced online, NDTV had reported that the couple would come together publicly on Ganesh Chaturthi.

What's Happening

Govinda and Sunita Ahuja wore colour-co-ordinated traditional outfits on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.

They posed together in front of the paparazzi. Govinda distributed sweets among the shutterbugs. He also asked them to send big love for his children, Tina and Yash, so that they can shine bigger than him.

When a paparazzo asked the couple about the ongoing rumours of their divorce, Sunita quickly snapped at him and asked, "Controversy sun ne aaye ho ya Ganapati darshan karne (Have you come to dig out controversy or to have a glimpse of Ganesh Darshan?)"

Sunita readily replied, "Koi controversy nahi hai (There's no controversy)."

Background

Rumours of Govinda and Sunita's divorce have been swirling online since February.

After the news resurfaced last week, NDTV reached out to Govinda's lawyer Lalit Bindal. "Koi case nahi sab settle ho raha hai ye sab log purani cheezen utha ke daal rahe hain" ("There is no case, everything is being settled, people are just bringing up old matters"), he said.

Sources also added, "Abhi Ganesh Chaturthi aayega, aapko sab saath mein nazar aayenge, aap ghar aaiyega" ("This Ganesh Chaturthi, you will see everyone together, you should come home").

