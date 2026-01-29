Paresh Rawal Says <i>Hera Pheri 3</i> Delayed Due To "Technical Issue" Between Akshay Kumar And Makers: "Nothing To Do With Me"

Bollywood's beloved Hera Pheri franchise is facing yet another hurdle. The film has been delayed multiple times ever since the third instalment was announced. Now, Paresh Rawal, who plays the iconic character Baburao Ganpatrao Apte, has confirmed that Hera Pheri 3 will “definitely" be made, while also sharing details about the technical issues delaying the project.

During his appearance on The Lavari Show, the actor clarified that the delay has nothing to do with him but rather a “technical issue" between Akshay Kumar and the makers of the film. Despite the setback, Paresh Rawal expressed confidence that the movie will move forward once the issue is settled.

The veteran actor further dismissed rumours about legal trouble affecting the project. He said, “All this that had blown up in between that Akshay Kumar has sued me for Rs 25 crores, that is all okay yaa, it's like kachva chaap agarbatti."

"This is a technical issue between the producer and an actor," said Paresh Rawal in Gujarati, referring to Akshay Kumar. "Nothing to do with me. When these two resolve the issue, I'll just have to sign (the papers)."

Speaking about his iconic character Babu Rao, Paresh Rawal underscored its importance in the Hera Pheri franchise. He stated that attempting to make Hera Pheri 3 without his involvement would be a "disaster". The actor said, "Even at the cost of modesty, I am saying that if they're going with the idea of doing Hera Pheri without Babu Rao, then it will be a disaster."

The actor concluded by expressing his confidence that the film will move forward once the issue is resolved. He stated, "So, it's simple, if this gets resolved between the two, I will sign the papers. Nothing to do with me, but it will happen 100%.”

The Hera Pheri franchise began in 2000 and featured Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal in lead roles. It was followed by a sequel, Phir Hera Pheri, in 2006. Directed by Priyadarshan, the third instalment is currently in the works, with the OG trio coming back together to reprise their roles.