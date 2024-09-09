Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Visits GSB Ganpati Pandal With Daughter Aaradhya And Mom Brindya, Abhishek Bachchan Gives It A Miss

Bollywood stars are caught up in the excitement of Ganesh Chaturthi. Recently, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan visited the GSB Ganpati Pandal with her mother Brindya Rai and daughter Aaradhya. Several photos and videos of the trio leaving the venue have been doing the rounds on social media. In the video, Aishwarya, dressed in a pink kurta along with her mom and Aaradhya were spotted making their way to their car. The video shows the actress assisting her mother Brindya through the bustling crowd.

However, what caught fans' attention was the absence of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's husband and actor Abhishek Bachchan. The actor's absence fuelled the divorce rumours.

Reports suggesting about Abhishek and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's divorce have been circulating on social media for some time. These rumours gained traction when the couple arrived separately at a high-profile wedding In July. The speculation intensified when Abhishek liked an Instagram post discussing the increase in "grey divorces."

The post, which Abhishek Bachchan liked, revolves around the idea of "Why love stops being easy." It also states, "Couples who have been married for long are now parting ways. What has prompted their decision and why are grey divorces on the rise?"

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan got married in April 2007. The two welcomed their daughter Aaradhya in November 2011. The couple have neither confirmed nor denied the divorce rumours.

Aishwarya was last seen in Mani Ratnam's magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan 2, alongside Trisha, Chiyan Vikram, Karthi, Jayram Ravi, Sobhita Dhulipala and Aishwarya Lekshmi. The film, released last year, was a box office hit.