Advertisement

SIIMA 2024: Aaradhya Turns Photographer For Mother Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Watch

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan won the Best Actress (Critics) award for Ponniyin Selvan: II

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
SIIMA 2024: Aaradhya Turns Photographer For Mother Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Watch
Aaradhya and Aishwarya on stage. (courtesy: X)
New Delhi:

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan won the Best Actress (Critics) award for  Ponniyin Selvan: II at the prestigious  South Indian International Movie Awards (SIIMA) 2024 in Dubai. The former Miss World was accompanied by her daughter Aaradhya at the event. The mother-daughter duo twinned in black. What caught the viewers' attention was a viral picture of Aaradhya capturing her mother's big moment on phone. Several fan pages dedicated to the superstar shared pictures from the event. Sharing the pictures, a fan page wrote, "The Proud Daughter  love #Aaradhya's smile here Beautiful and infectious." Take a look:

Here are some more pictures where Aaradhya can be seen posing with her mother on the red carpet. She can be seen standing close to her mother and sporting her best smile. Take a look:

Earlier, the mother-daughter duo were pictured arriving at the airport. Aishwarya was accompanied by her daughter Aaradhya. Videos of Aishwarya and Aaradhya receiving a warm welcome in Dubai are going viral on social media. Check out the viral video here:

Prior to that,  Aishwarya Rai Bachchan visited the GSB Ganpati Pandal with her mother Brindya Rai and daughter Aaradhya. Several photos and videos of the trio leaving the venue surfaced on social media. In the video, Aishwarya, dressed in a pink kurta along with her mom and Aaradhya were spotted making their way to their car. Take a look:

Reports suggesting about Abhishek and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's divorce have been circulating on social media for some time. These rumours gained momentum when the couple arrived separately at a high-profile wedding In July. The speculation intensified when Abhishek liked an Instagram post discussing the increase in "grey divorces."

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan got married in April 2007. The two welcomed their daughter Aaradhya in November 2011. The couple have neither confirmed nor denied the divorce rumours.

Aishwarya was last seen in Mani Ratnam's magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan 2, alongside Trisha, Chiyan Vikram, Karthi, Jayram Ravi, Sobhita Dhulipala and Aishwarya Lekshmi. The film, released last year, was a box office hit.

Show full article
Comments

Entertainment I Read Latest News on NDTV Entertainment. Click NDTV Entertainment For The Latest In, bollywood , regional, hollywood, tv, web series, photos, videos and More.

Follow us:
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, SIIMA Awards 2024, Aaradhya
Switch To Dark/Light Mode
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.
Previous Article
Aditi Rao Hydari-Siddharth Relationship Timeline: Dating, Secret Engagement And Now Married
SIIMA 2024: Aaradhya Turns Photographer For Mother Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Watch
Anil Kapoor On Time's 100 Most Influential People In AI List
Next Article
Anil Kapoor On Time's 100 Most Influential People In AI List
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com