Vivek Oberoi Reveals He "Didn't Want To Get Married" Post Break-Up With Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Vivek Oberoi, who ventured into business and entrepreneurship apart from acting, recently revealed that he decided not to get married post his break-up with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Vivek changed his mind when his mother insisted him on meeting Priyanka Alva (his wife now) and the story took a different turn. Vivek told Curly Tales, "I didn't want to get married, I was partying away. I was like no serious relationships. It's too much stress, too much complications. I had my fatherly emotion satisfied with my nieces and nephews. So, I was like, why to get married."

Vivek continued, "My mom said, 'meet this one girl, meet her and if you don't like her, you say no, after that I will never tell you to meet anybody else but meet this one.'" FYI, Vivek and Aishwarya fell in love during the shoot of the 2004 film Kyun Ho Gaya Na. However, they parted ways after a brief period of dating.

Meanwhile, Vivek's aunt first met Priyanka Alva and she suggested he should meet this woman once. "Priyanka was somewhere in New York, studying her MBA at that time, and they (relatives) set everything up. My mother saw this, and she has seen enough of me saying 'please don't talk about it' in the past. She had tried this in the past... She is looking at this photo, and I come home and see the picture and say 'she is quite pretty'. Next thing I know is that she is telling me 'you have to meet her'," Vivek recalled while speaking to Humans of Bombay.

Vivek Oberoi has been married to Priyanka since 2010. She is the daughter of former Karnataka minister late Jeevaraj Alva and reputed dancer Nandini. The couple are parents to a daughter and a son - Vivaan Veer and Ameya Nirvana. Vivek often shares famjam pictures on his Instagram feed.