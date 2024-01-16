Vivek Oberoi Reveals Ranbir Kapoor Took Suresh Oberoi's Blessings At Animal Success Party

Suresh and Ranbir in the film. (courtesy: YouTube)

Vivek Oberoi, who is all set to feature in Rohit Shetty's grand series Indian Police Force, recalled in an interview with Bollywood Bubble that Ranbir Kapoor took his father's aashirwad (blessing) during Animal success party. Vivek told Bollywood Bubble, "The way Ranbir came and took his aashirwad (blessing) and met him. He used to tell me also ki 'yeh bacha boht pyaara hai. Iske sath shoot karta hun toh mujhe purane dino ki yaad aa jaati hai. (He is such a sweet boy. When I work with him, it feels like the old days.) It feels like a family with this boy."

Earlier in an interview with Lehren Retro, Suresh Oberoi praised Ranbir Kapoor as a "well-behaved" boy. He told Lehren Retro, "Ranbir is a wonderful guy and a wonderful actor and so very well-behaved. He has been given good values by Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor. I sent a message to Neetu saying, 'Apne bahut aache sanskar diye hai apne bete ko (You have given good values to your son).' He knows exactly how to behave, like a dignified person." Suresh Oberoi plays Ranbir Kapoor's grandfather in Animal.

Earlier, Shakti Kapoor, also praised Ranbir Kapoor as a wonderful actor. Shakti Kapoor, who shares a cordial relationship with Rishi Kapoor's family told ETimes, "Chintu (Rishi Kapoor) was one day younger than me. His relationship with his son was amazing. They loved each other. Both our families were close and when our kids were younger, we even went to holidays together. I only wish Chintu were alive to witness the success his son has achieved. I proudly call his son one of the best actors in the industry." FYI, Shakti Kapoor plays the character of PK Mishra who is the COO of Anil Kapoor's steel company Swastik Steels.

Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol are also a part of Animal. The film released in theatres on December 1 and it clashed with Meghna Gulzar's Sam Bahadur. Animal emerged as one of the biggest hits of recent time.