Shakti Kapoor On Ranbir Kapoor's Animal: 'Wish Chintu Were Alive To Witness The Success'

Shakti Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor in stills from Animal. (courtesy: AnimalTheFilm)

Amid the buzz around Animal, Shakti Kapoor applauded Ranbir Kapoor as one of the best actors in the industry. He wished that Rishi Kapoor were alive to witness Ranbir's mega success in Animal. Shakti Kapoor, who shares a cordial relationship with Rishi Kapoor's family told ETimes, "Chintu (Rishi Kapoor) was one day younger than me. His relationship with his son was amazing. They loved each other. Both our families were close and when our kids were younger, we even went to holidays together. I only wish Chintu were alive to witness the success his son has achieved. I proudly call his son one of the best actors in the industry." FYI, Shakti Kapoor plays the character of PK Mishra who is the COO of Anil Kapoor's steel company Swastik Steels.

Despite minting crores at the box office, Animal has been slammed by a section of the Internet and critics for its take on misogyny, toxic masculinity and violence. Asked about these reactions, Shakti Kapoor told ETimes, "See, you can't avoid violence. Even if you're not watching 'Animal', you can watch a lot of violence happening on the television and on OTT. The film is doing such great business because people are watching it again and again, They are not watching because the film has violence, they are watching because it has some good performances. Sandeep Reddy Vanga's work is amazing!"

Shakti Kapoor received a shout out from his daughter Shraddha soon after the film released. Shraddha Kapoor shared a still of Shakti Kapoor's character on Instagram. The picture, which was clicked inside a theatre, featured Shakti Kapoor's intense expressions. Along with the photo, Shraddha wrote, "How I love seeing Baapu [dad] on the big screen," accompanied by red heart emojis and hashtag "Animal." Take a look:

Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol are also a part of Animal. The film released in theatres on December 1 and it clashed with Meghna Gulzar's Sam Bahadur. The film has minted more than Rs 400 crores at the box office till date, as per Sacnilk.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)