Suresh Oberoi Sent This Message To Neetu Kapoor After Working With Ranbir In Animal

Suresh Oberoi and Ranbir Kapoor in Animal. (courtesy: YouTube)

Suresh Oberoi, who acted as Ranbir Kapoor's grandfather in Animal, applauded the actor as "well-behaved" and "dignified person." Suresh Oberoi told Lehren Retro, "Ranbir is a wonderful guy and a wonderful actor and so very well-behaved. He has been given good values by Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor. I sent a message to Neetu saying, 'Apne bahut aache sanskar diye hai apne bete ko (You have given good values to your son).' He knows exactly how to behave, like a dignified person." Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Animal has been storming the box office since it released on December 1.

Earlier, Shakti Kapoor, also praised Ranbir Kapoor as a wonderful actor. Shakti Kapoor, who shares a cordial relationship with Rishi Kapoor's family told ETimes, "Chintu (Rishi Kapoor) was one day younger than me. His relationship with his son was amazing. They loved each other. Both our families were close and when our kids were younger, we even went to holidays together. I only wish Chintu were alive to witness the success his son has achieved. I proudly call his son one of the best actors in the industry." FYI, Shakti Kapoor plays the character of PK Mishra who is the COO of Anil Kapoor's steel company Swastik Steels.

Suresh Oberoi, who celebrates his 77 birthday today, received an adorable wish from son Vivek. Sharing an image with his father, Vivek wrote in a long post, "Happy Birthday to my incredible dad @oberoi_suresh , my lifelong inspiration not only in the world of acting but as a father too. Your journey has not only inspired me but also taught me that in life "no role is big or small, it's the passion and dedication that makes it unforgettable". Thank you for your timeless wisdom and invaluable teachings Dad, here's to another year of brilliance, both on and off stage." Take a look:

Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol are also a part of Animal. The film released in theatres on December 1 and it clashed with Meghna Gulzar's Sam Bahadur. Animal is just few inches away from entering the Rs 500 crore club.