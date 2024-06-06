Suresh Oberoi Recalls His 'Second Struggle': 'Would Sit Outside Offices With Vivek's Photos'

Vivek shared this image. (courtesy: VivekOberoi)

Suresh Oberoi recently recalled that he used to sit with Vivek Oberoi's pictures in front of producers' offices before his son's debut in an interview with Bollywood Hungama. The film veteran said launching his son was like a "second struggle." However, he admitted the fact that he groomed his son from the very beginning for his Bollywood break. He told Bollywood Hungama, "I groomed him since his childhood. I made him do stage shows, got him to do (acting) classes and courses with my senior from FTII."

Recalling the days, Suresh Oberoi added, "For Vivek, I would struggle. I would sit outside offices with his photos in my hand. Ram Gopal Varma's office and all these other offices. It was a second struggle for me. Then, ultimately, Ramu (Ram Gopal Varma) gave him his first film." FYI, Vivek Oberoi made his debut with Ram Gopal Varma's Company. He featured in the film with Ajay Devgn.

Suresh Oberoi was last seen in Ranbir Kapoor's Animal last year. After watching the film, Vivek wrote a long note summing up his experience. He wrote, "To the man who held my hand and walked side by side with me on all my victories, my hero off screen and on screen, congratulations on the blockbuster success of #Animal. There is nothing more rewarding than having the title of your no.1 fan and walking by your side on your victories. To many more like this!"

An excerpt from his post read, "And of course #RanbirKapoor, slaying it as always... literally this time haha.. not only are you one of the most talented actors indian cinema has ever seen, but you are so humble , kind and one of the most amazing human beings I'm so proud to call my friend." Take a look at the post:

Vivek Oberoi was last seen in Rohit Shetty's web series Indian Police Force. He acted alongside Sidharth Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty. Vivek Oberoi is known for films like Omkara, Luck by Chance, Yuva, Kyun! Ho Gaya Na..., Kaal.