Vivek Oberoi Reveals He Lost His Childhood Sweetheart To Cancer At 17: "Broken And Shattered"

Vivek Oberoi has opened up about his past relationship. The actor revealed that he lost his childhood sweetheart to cancer which left him “broken and shattered”.

Sharing the traumatic experience in an interview with MensXP, Vivek Oberoi said, “I thought, ‘This is it. She's the one.' I envisioned us going to college together, getting married, and having kids. I had my life planned out in my mind."

Vivek Oberoi added, “When I could not reach her or her family, I called her cousin, who told me she was in the hospital. I rushed there. We had been in a relationship for 5–6 years, and she was the girl of my dreams. Then, I found out she was in the final stage of acute lymphoblastic leukaemia. It was a complete shock. Despite everything we tried, she passed away within two months. I was broken and shattered." He was 18 at that time.

“For a long time, I would see her in random people walking by (and) refused to accept that she was gone,” he said.

Vivek Oberoi has always been an open book when it comes to talking about real life. The actor, who is married to Priyanka Alva, previously shared about not wanting to get married after his break-up with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. In a chat with Curly Tales, he said, “I didn't want to get married, I was partying away. I was like no serious relationships. It's too much stress, too much complications. I had my fatherly emotion satisfied with my nieces and nephews. So, I was like, why get married?”

Vivek Oberoi got married to Priyanka Alva — daughter of late Karnataka minister Jeevaraj Alva and celebrated dancer Nandini —- in 2010. The couple are proud parents to daughter Ameya Nirvana and son Vivaan Veer.

Workwise, Vivek Oberoi will next be seen in Masti 4.