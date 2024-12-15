<i>Masti 4</i>: Aftab Shivdasani, Ritesh Deshmukh Begin Filming, Vivek Oberoi MIA On Day One

The iconic Masti trio – Aftab Shivdasani, Riteish Deshmukh and Vivek Oberoi – are reuniting for the fourth instalment of their hit comedy franchise. Titled Masti 4, the film is directed by Milap Zaveri. The project officially went on floors on Sunday with a launch ceremony attended by Aftab and Riteish, while Vivek missed the first day of the shoot. Aftab Shivdasani shared some fun moments from the set on Instagram. His post included a picture of the Masti 4 clapboard, a group shot with Riteish and Milap Zaveri and a candid moment of the trio laughing together. Adding to the excitement, veteran actor Jeetendra was also present at the ceremony. Although Vivek Oberoi was absent from the pictures, Aftab tagged him in his post, confirming his participation in the much-awaited project. The side note read, "The madness begins. The funniest of them so far. #masti4."

Back in February, Vivek Oberoi announced Masti 4 in an Instagram post. Sharing a title poster of the film, he wrote, "Revving up for the ultimate blast from the past! Brace yourselves as we dive back into the OG fun-filled adventure with #Masti4, ready to hit the floor soon! With the super team of A Jhunjhunwala, S. K. Ahluwalia, Indra Kumar, and Ashok Thakeria on board as producers, and the lovely Milap Zaveri as our director, we are all set for an epic ride! Let's bring on the laughter and memories! #BackToTheMasti."

The Masti franchise, which began in 2004, has kept fans entertained with its humour and quirky storylines. The original film featured Riteish Deshmukh, Vivek Oberoi and Aftab Shivdasani in the lead roles, along with Amrita Rao, Genelia D'Souza and Tara Sharma.

The franchise expanded with the release of the second and third instalments in 2013 and 2016 respectively. The second part, Grand Masti, introduced Karishma Tanna, Sonalee Kulkarni and Manjari Fadnis as the female leads, while the third instalment, Great Grand Masti, featured Mishti, Pooja Bose and Shraddha Das in pivotal roles.