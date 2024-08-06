Mumtaz Recalls Working With Rajesh Khanna And Jeetendra: "<i>Kakaji </i> Was Somewhat Reserved, Jeetuji Was Very Jolly"

Legendary actress Mumtaz doesn't need an introduction. The Hindi cinema icon is known for her dynamic screen presence and charisma. Now, in an interview with Rediff.com, Mumtaz opened up about working with superstars — Rajesh Khanna and Jeetendra. The actress said, "Jeetuji and I did around six-seven films together but it's been nearly 50 years since I left the industry, so the memories are somewhat blurred. What I do remember is that he was a good-natured, happy-go-lucky, down-to-earth person, and a strong one." She added, "Kakaji (Rajesh Khanna) and Jeetuji were the two I did the maximum films with and while the former was somewhat reserved, Jeetuji was very jolly, always laughing and joking, and was like a friend."

Mumtaz also recalled her last meeting with Jeetendra. The actress said that Jeetendra attended her daughter Natasha's wedding with actor Fardeen Khan. She said, "The last time, I met Jeetuji was at my daughter Natasha's wedding with Fardeen (Khan); he came with his son (Tusshar Kapoor). I want to wish him all the happiness in the world. May God give him a long life and a good one."

In another interaction with Rediff.com, Mumtaz spoke about her neighbour Rajesh Khanna. She said, "We stars are what we are because of your love. Without your love, we are nothing. It wasn't entirely Rajesh Khanna's fault. I remember when he was known as the phenomenon. My bungalow was very close to his. I have seen big-name producers and directors behaving like his chamchas.

She added, "His girlfriend Anju Mahendroo would play host all night. She would serve food and drinks till 3 am. I have seen the same night-long sessions in Shammi Kapoor's home. He used to spend a fortune on entertaining guests."

Mumtaz is known for her work in films including Roti, Loafer, Do Raaste and Aap Ki Kasam among others.