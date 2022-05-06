Veteran Actress Mumtaz On Her Recent Health Crisis: 'My Iranian Skin Was Giving Me Trouble'

Mumtaz's daughter Tanya shared this photo. (courtesy: tanyamadhvanir)

Veteran actress Mumtaz, who was admitted to the Breach Candy Hospital after suffering diarrhoea a week ago, has been discharged. After returning, Mumtaz, in an interview with ETimes, revealed that she suffers from Irritable Bowel Syndrome and Colitis. And despite the best medication, she suffered an attack of diarrhoea. It took her seven days to get better. She also opened up about the troubles she faced during her treatment while she was on a drip for the entire week. The actress revealed that her skin gave her a lot of trouble as its very delicate.

"I suffer from Irritable Bowel Syndrome and Colitis both. It was a sudden attack of diarrhea which did not stop despite the best of medication. Hence, hospitalisation was required. In the hospital too, it took me seven days to normalise," Mumtaz told ETimes.

Talking about her skin, Mumtaz said, "My skin was giving me a lot of trouble. Being an Iranian, my skin is very delicate. I was on drip for an entire week in the hospital. The injection of the drip could only be inserted in my right hand; my left hand could not be used because my lymph nodes were removed when I had contracted breast cancer 25 years ago."

For the uninitiated, Mumtaz's parents, Abdul Salim Askari and Shadi Habib Agha, hailed from Mashhad, Iran, before they moved to Mumbai. The veteran actress was diagnosed with breast cancer 25 years ago and reportedly underwent six chemotherapies and 35 radiation before being declared cancer-free. Ever since, she has been an advocate for breast cancer survivors. Also, she appeared in the documentary 1 a Minute, based on her own life and the lives of other women.