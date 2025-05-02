Why Shah Rukh Khan's First Crush Mumtaz Refused To Play His Mother On Screen

Quick Take Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. She states she only portrays a mother if the actor is 20 years younger. Mumtaz emphasizes the importance of her on-screen appearance in roles. Mumtaz admires Jane Fonda for her portrayal in cinematic roles.

Mumtaz was one of the reigning Bollywood actresses of the 1960s and 1970s. Recently in a conversation with Vickey Lalwani, the actress revealed why she would not agree to play Shah Rukh Khan's mother on screen.

Mumtaz spoke about her rule that to play someone's mother on the big screen, the age gap has to be of 20 years.

She said, "I'll only play a mom to an actor who is 20 years younger than me, and that, too, provided I look good on screen."

She further revealed how she got married at a very young age, and that appearances matter a lot for her at this juncture, when she is picking and choosing scripts she would like to be a part of.

On being further probed about why Mumtaz would not be ready to be Shah Rukh Khan's mother onscreen when veteran actresses like Jaya Bachchan have already done it, she said, "That's Jaya's decision."

She further added, "Tell Shah Rukh I'll work with him if I can look like I actually do. But he'll say no. Why should I have grey hair? He's very intelligent, very smart, and a lovely person. Just because he likes me doesn't mean he'd cast me if I don't look the part."

Mumtaz expressed her admiration for Hollywood legend Jane Fonda and her performance in Mother-in-Law.

She said, "Her character didn't want to accept a girl who was 'gareeb' (poor). She had the freedom to look and dress the way she wanted. That's something I'd like too."

For the unversed, years ago, Shah Rukh Khan confessed at a press meet that his first two crushes were Mumtaz and Saira Banu, calling them the most beautiful women in the world.

Some of Mumtaz's most popular films include Bandhan, Aadmi Aur Insaan, Sachaa Jhutha, Khilona, Tere Mere Sapne, Hare Rama Hare Krishna, Chor Machaye Shor, Aap Ki Kasam, Roti, and Prem Kahani.



