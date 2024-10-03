Genelia DSouza Recalls The Time Riteish Deshmukh "Broke Up" With Her As April Fool's Prank

Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza are among the most popular couples in Bollywood. The couple, who have been married for more than a decade, often post hilarious skits on social media, seem to share an easygoing approach in real life. In a recent interview, when asked if Riteish ever played any prank on her, Genelia recalled an incident that took place when they were dating. “When we were dating each other, it was April Fool's Day, and he sends me a message saying, ‘We're done', and he's gone off to sleep. He used to sleep really late, and I used to sleep early. He sent me this at around 1 in the night and has fallen asleep. I read it at 2:30 in the morning, and I am depressed. ‘What went wrong? What is this cheek and audacity?,” Genelia said in a chat with Shreya Godhawat.

The actress added, “I have made myself miserable till 9 in the morning. He has woken up, not remembering that he's done that. So, he's woken up and called me, ‘Hi, what's up?' And I'm like fully, ‘I don't think we should talk, I don't want to talk to you'. He said, ‘Why, what went wrong?' And I said, ‘What went wrong! Are you actually behaving like nothing went wrong?'” When Genelia reminded him about the message, Riteish remembered and explained that he only did it because it was April Fool's Day. “I said, ‘Who jokes about something like that?'”

Talking about their relationship, Genelia D'Souza praised Riteish Deshmukh for being an ideal husband. She said, “He has immense respect towards women and towards his wife. Every time I have to shoot, he's at home, playing the homemaker. He does it with dignity, and with absolute acceptance. He does it wholeheartedly and doesn't make it seem like he's doing my job. He's a partner who does everything, and I really lucked out.”

It was on the sets of the film Tujhe Meri Kasam, that Genelia D'Souza and Riteish Deshmukh first met. They are proud parents to sons Riaan and Rahyl.

On the work front, Genelia D'Souza will next be seen in R S Prasanna's Sitaare Zameen Par, scheduled to release on 25 December 2024. Riteish Deshmukh will next appear in Rajkumar Gupta's Raid 2, which will hit theatres on February 21, 2025.