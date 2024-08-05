Riteish Deshmukh's Hilarious Birthday Wish For "Baiko" AKA Genelia: "Have Truly Changed My Life"

Happy Birthday, Genelia D'Souza. The Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na actress turned 37 today. Wishes are pouring in from all quarters for the actress. But the most special one came from her husband, actor Riteish Deshmukh. He has shared a hilarious montage on Instagram, underlining one's life before and after marriage. The clip began with a throwback picture of the couple. The voiceover in the background said, “Shaadi se pehle pati ka pyar (Husband's love before marriage)”. A few seconds later, Riteish and Genelia are lip-syncing to the song — Tumsa Koi Pyaara. A separate glimpse of their wedding made its way to the video, with the background voice narrating, “Shaadi ke baad pati ka pyar (Husband's love after marriage). Matching the lines of the statement, the scene shows Riteish giving his “Baiko (wife)” a leg massage. Genelia, on the other hand, is relaxing on a sofa.

“Happy Birthday Baiko Genelia D'Souza - you have truly changed my life,” read Riteish Deshmukh's lovely caption. Genelia reacted to the post. Adding a playful touch to her comment she wrote, “I intend to keep changing your life too.”

Genelia D'Souza and Riteish Deshmukh often light up our feeds with their romantic and goofy posts. Not long ago, the Ek Villain star shared a funny clip with his partner. The Ved co-stars lip-synced to a funny dialogue. “Jodi No 1,” captioned Riteish. Take a look at the video here:

Last year on Riteish Deshmukh's 45th birthday, Genelia D'Souza wished her husband through a black-and-white photo. The celebrity couple wore super-stylish ensembles and flashed million-dollar smiles. In a heartfelt note, Genelia wrote, “If someone had to ask me Who Riteish Deshmukh is??? - I would just say ‘the greatest man in the entire universe and that greatest man is all mine' Happy Birthday Navra [husband].”

Genelia D'Souza and Riteish Deshmukh got married in 2012. The couple are proud parents to sons Riaan and Rahyl.