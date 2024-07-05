After Imran Khan And Genelia D'Souza's Viral Video, Fans Are Craving A Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na Re-Release

A still from the video. (courtesy: aamirkhanproductions)

As Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na completed 16 years on Thursday, the makers shared a special video which featured Imran Khan, Genelia D'Souza, Alishka Varde, Sugandha Garg, Manjari Fadnnis, among other cast members singing the track Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na. The video went viral (naturally) and fans of the film have filled the post with comments asking for a re-release of the film in theatres. Some even demanded a remake of the film. Aamir Khan Productions' official Instagram handle shared the video, the caption on which read, "16 years and we are still singing this song for everyone we love." In the comments section, Imran Khan's girlfriend Lekha Washington wrote, "Awww."

An Instagram user commented on the post, "We want part 2 with the same cast." Another one added, "Remake please." A third comment read, "What's stopping you guys from re-releasing the film." "We want this move in theatres," read a fourth. Inputs from another fan, "They don't make movies like this anymore." Similar thoughts echoed in this comment, "We want Jaane Tu... in theatres again." Another fan commented, "Petition to re-release this movie." A comment from another Instagram user read, "Re-release JTYJN button." Here's another one: "Just remake the film I guess."

Check out the video here:

Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na, directed by Abbas Tyrewala, was a 2008 hit. The film featured Imran Khan as Jai and Genelia D'Souza as his bestfriend Aditi. The film showcased the story or four friends, their changing equations and friendship and a cliched albeit adorable airport climax sequence. AR Rahman had composed the music for the film.