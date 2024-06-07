Imran Khan Confirms 'Moving In' With Girlfriend Lekha Washington: 'Was Living Alone For The Last Five Years'

Lekha Washington shared this image. (courtesy: LekhaWashington)

Imran Khan recently opened up about his relationship with Lekha Washington. After living solo for five years following his divorce from Avantika Malik, he is now set to move in with Lekha. In a conversation with comedian Raunaq Rajani, the actor shared, “My relationship status is that I am seeing somebody. I am currently in the process of moving into a new apartment. I have been living solo for the past five years.”

When asked if they are moving in together, Imran Khan confirmed, “We are in the process of moving into the new apartment together.” He also shared that they have been dating since the COVID-19 pandemic began. Reflecting on the decision to cohabit, Imran said, “She brought it up! I'll be real with you, man. So, I was like, ‘Why not? It's been long enough'.” Having separated from Avantika in 2016, Imran said that he is still adjusting to living with another person.

Opening up about the transition, he said, “Still in the process… Which, for those who have done this sort of thing know, has all of its weirdness and awkwardness. The part of the thing is that I am older now and I have spent enough time getting really set in my ways. I have been living alone for the last five years, so I got super into the minimalism thing — as few things, as few objects I could possibly have at my home.”

Imran previously mentioned that while living alone, he only had three plates at home. However, now that he and Lekha are moving in together, they are buying more items. He shared, “Now that we are moving in together, I'm like, ‘Alright, we need more things.' She's like, ‘We need different kinds of glasses to drink different kinds of beverages,' and I'm like, ‘But my mug is great, it holds everything. How many glasses do you need?' So, yes, we are having a conflict about the number of objects to have at home, and it is going more her way so far. I've got like 15 plates. There's two of us.”