Why Imran Khan Kept His Relationship With Girlfriend Lekha Private: 'To Shield It From Public Scrutiny'

Imran Khan recently opened up about his love life. He confirmed dating Lekha Washington and also spoke about his relationship with his girlfriend for the first time. In an interview with Hindustan Times, Imran Khan revealed that he tried to "shield" his relationship from the public eye. He said, "I understand how the media works. I'm still so bemused by it, like the level of excitement, and interest in me. I have consciously tried to shield this part because of the complications of me divorcing and ending my marriage, which is always something that gets everyone... it's a very goss topic, which then leads to wild speculation. I was trying to shield us from that ugliness and then in the aftermath of that, starting a new relationship. The weird threads that get attached to it...I have really tried to shield that part of my life and my relationship from public scrutiny.

Opening up about his relationship with Lekha, Imran Khan said, "Lekha has been a tremendously positive and healthy influence in my life as a person, she is caring, supportive, loving to a fault. She has been very helpful. As I've grappled with depression and rebuilding myself, the kind of nurturing and support that I've gotten from her, I don't know that I would have been able to make this journey without her."

During the same interview, Imran Khan also opened up about his divorce from his ex-wife Avantika Malik. He said, "My daughter is about to be 10 years old. We split custody. I have her with me from Thursday to Sunday. So we split the week. It's all settled and sorted. I and Avantika are legally divorced. Papers are signed. It's been a couple of years now. Again, I just didn't consider that it was anyone's business to speak of.”

For the unversed, Imran Khan and Avantika Malik got married in 2011 and decided to go their separate ways in May 2019. They ended their marriage due to "irreconcilable differences." Imran and Avantika are co-parenting their 10-year-old daughter Imara.

Imran Khan, who is the nephew of actor Aamir Khan, rose to fame with his stint in his debut film Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na. He subsequently appeared in movies such as Delhi Belly, Kidnap, Luck, and Gori Tere Pyaar Mein. However, after Katti Batti, Imran took a hiatus from the film industry.