<i>Tujhe Meri Kasam</i>: Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia D'Souza's Film Re-Releases In Cinemas

Tujhe Meri Kasam, featuring real-life couple Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza re-released in the silver screens today, September 13. Directed by K Vijaya Bhaskar, the 2003 romance drama marked Riteish and Genelia's debut in the film industry. The story centres around two inseparable childhood friends, Rishi and Anju, whose friendship blossoms into love after growing up. But things are not as smooth as they were during their childhood days. Rishi and Anju must go through complex emotions that will test their bond. Tujhe Meri Kasam holds greater significance for Riteish and Genelia as they fell for each other on the film sets. Shakti Kapoor, Supriya Karnik, Satish Shah and Anuradha Patel are also a part of the project.

On September 4, Riteish Deshmukh dropped Tujhe Meri Kasam's poster on Instagram announcing that the film was scheduled to be re-released in theatres. “This is where it all began!! Tujhe Meri Kasam, our debut film released on 3rd Jan 2003, we are ever so grateful for all the love showered upon the film & us over the decades. For all those who flood our social media asking us ‘where can we watch TMK ? !!! We have an answer now. Tujhe Meri Kasam Re-releases on 13th September!! Go watch it,” read his caption.

Back in 2018, when Tujhe Meri Kasam completed 15 years, Riteish Deshmukh shared a series of anecdotes from the film on X (formerly Twitter). In one of them, the actor revealed that Genelia did not speak with him “for the first two days” of the shoot. “Genelia D'Souza did not speak to me for the first two days during the shoot of the film because my father was the Chief Minister of Maharashtra then,” he wrote.

Riteish's father Vilasrao Deshmukh was the Chief Minister of Maharashtra from 2004 to 2008.

In a follow-up post, Riteish shared how Tujhe Meri Kasam changed his life forever. “3rd Jan 2003 : 15 years ago Tujhe Meri Kasam released. Debut film: Life changed. Architect became an actor. Co-star Genelia D'Souza become my baiko (wife),” read his note.

Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza have worked together in films like Masti, Tere Naal Love Ho Gaya and the Marathi-language romance drama Ved.