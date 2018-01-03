Riteish Deshmukh Reveals Why Wife Genelia D'Souza, Also His First Co-Star, Didn't Speak To Him Initially

Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza debuted with 2003 film Tujhe Meri Kasam

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: January 03, 2018 15:37 IST
Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza photographed together (Image courtesy: riteishd)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Riteish's father was Maharashtra's Chief Minister in 2003
  2. Genelia and Riteish married in 2012
  3. They are parents to two sons
Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza's debut film Tujhe Meri Kasam has completed 15 years today. Hence, the actor posted multiple tweets about the film and revealed how his life changed after its release and also, why Genelia didn't speak to him (initially) while filming the movie. "Genelia didn't speak to me for the first two days during the shoot of the film because my father was the Chief Minister of Maharashtra then," wrote Riteish, who is now happily married to his first co-star. Later, he mentioned that with the release of Tujhe Meri Kasam, Riteish, who was an architect earlier, became an actor and Genelia became his 'Baiko' (Marathi term for wife).

See Riteish's post here.






(Adorable, aren't they?)

Genelia, 30, and Riteish, 39, married in 2012, after dating for over eight years. The couple are parents to sons - Riaan, 3, and Rahyl, 1. Apart from Tujhe Meri Kasam, Riteish and Genelia have co-starred in Masti and Tere Naal Love Ho Gaya, which released in 2012 (the year in which they got married).

A couple of years ago, Riteish had revealed an interesting part about their love story and how it began. "Climax of TMK -@geneliad had to slap me-I insisted it 2 b real- 2nd take was OK but i again insisted for 4 more takes. The only time i was ever hit or slapped in my life. My jaw still hurts. That time I thought I should marry this girl," he had tweeted.





Genelia D'Souza has featured in Telugu films like Boys, Bommarillu and Santosh Subramaniam. In 2008, she starred in Bollywood film Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na, opposite Imran Khan and produced by Aamir Khan. The film was a commercial hit.

Riteish Deshmukh was last seen in Bank Chor and Marathi film Faster Fene.
 

