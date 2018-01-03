Riteish Deshmukh Reveals Why Wife Genelia D'Souza, Also His First Co-Star, Didn't Speak To Him Initially

Highlights Riteish's father was Maharashtra's Chief Minister in 2003 Genelia and Riteish married in 2012 They are parents to two sons

.@geneliad didn't speak to me for the first two days during the shoot of the film because my father was the Chief Minister on Maharashtra then. #15YearsOfTujheMeriKasampic.twitter.com/dezgUiqtpz — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) January 3, 2018

3rd Jan 2003 : 15 years ago #TujheMeriKasam released.

Debut film: Life changed.

Architect became an actor.

Costar @Geneliad become my baiko. #15YearsOfTujheMeriKasampic.twitter.com/xr6Q7Eqv0a — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) January 3, 2018

The first thing @geneliad asked me was - 'where is your security?' I replied - 'I don't have any' ... #15YearsOfTujheMeriKasam — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) January 3, 2018

Climax of TMK -@geneliad had to slap me-I insisted it 2 b real- 2nd take was OK but i again insisted for 4 more takes. The only time i 1/2 — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) April 6, 2015

Was ever hit or slapped in my life. My jaw still hurts. That time I thought I should marry this girl- #TujheMeriKasam 2/2 — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) April 6, 2015