Riteish Deshmukh Reveals Why Wife Genelia D'Souza, Also His First Co-Star, Didn't Speak To Him Initially

- Riteish's father was Maharashtra's Chief Minister in 2003
- Genelia and Riteish married in 2012
- They are parents to two sons
See Riteish's post here.
.@geneliad didn't speak to me for the first two days during the shoot of the film because my father was the Chief Minister on Maharashtra then. #15YearsOfTujheMeriKasampic.twitter.com/dezgUiqtpz— Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) January 3, 2018
3rd Jan 2003 : 15 years ago #TujheMeriKasam released.— Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) January 3, 2018
Debut film: Life changed.
Architect became an actor.
Costar @Geneliad become my baiko. #15YearsOfTujheMeriKasampic.twitter.com/xr6Q7Eqv0a
The first thing @geneliad asked me was - 'where is your security?' I replied - 'I don't have any' ... #15YearsOfTujheMeriKasam— Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) January 3, 2018
(Adorable, aren't they?)
Genelia, 30, and Riteish, 39, married in 2012, after dating for over eight years. The couple are parents to sons - Riaan, 3, and Rahyl, 1. Apart from Tujhe Meri Kasam, Riteish and Genelia have co-starred in Masti and Tere Naal Love Ho Gaya, which released in 2012 (the year in which they got married).
A couple of years ago, Riteish had revealed an interesting part about their love story and how it began. "Climax of TMK -@geneliad had to slap me-I insisted it 2 b real- 2nd take was OK but i again insisted for 4 more takes. The only time i was ever hit or slapped in my life. My jaw still hurts. That time I thought I should marry this girl," he had tweeted.
Climax of TMK -@geneliad had to slap me-I insisted it 2 b real- 2nd take was OK but i again insisted for 4 more takes. The only time i 1/2— Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) April 6, 2015
Was ever hit or slapped in my life. My jaw still hurts. That time I thought I should marry this girl- #TujheMeriKasam 2/2— Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) April 6, 2015
Riteish Deshmukh was last seen in Bank Chor and Marathi film Faster Fene.