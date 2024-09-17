SIIMA 2024: Aaradhya Hugs Mom Aishwarya Rai Bachchan After Her Big Win

The South Indian International Movie Awards (SIIMA) were held in Dubai over the weekend. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan won big for her performance as Nandini in Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan: II. She took home the Best Actress (Critics) trophy. Accompanying Aishwarya was the usual suspect, daughter Aaradhya. A viral video from the award ceremony showcases Aaradhya rushing to hug her mom after her big win. In another set of pictures, Aaradhya is seen photographing Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

Check out the video here:

Aaradhya was seen clicking photos of her mom when she was receiving the award. SIIMA's official Instagram handle shared these photos and the caption on it read, "Aaradhya Bachchan is immersed in the SIIMA experience, capturing the magic of the night with her infectious enthusiasm and bright spirit."

The one where Aishwarya Rai Bachchan posed with her award. "Aishwarya Rai Bachchan celebrates her well-deserved win. Her powerful performance continues to leave an unforgettable mark on cinema," read the caption on the post shared by SIIMA."

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was accompanied by daughter Aaradhya on the red carpet.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was crowned Miss World in 1994 and her iconic filmography includes Devdas, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Iruvar, Guru, Guzaarish, Jodhaa Akbar, Taaal, Raincoat, Jeans, Bride & Prejudice and Mohabbatein among many others. She has also been a regular attendee at several international events, including Paris Fashion Week, the Cannes Film Festival among others. A couple of the films she has starred in, including Devdas, Sarbjit and Bride And Prejudice, to name a few, have been promoted or have had premieres at the Cannes film fest.