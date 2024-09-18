Advertisement

When Amitabh Bachchan "Couldn't Sleep For Two Nights" After Aishwarya Rai's Accident On Khakee Set

In addition to Khakee, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan have shared screen space in movies such as Mohabbatein, Kyun! Ho Gaya Na.... and Hum Kisise Kum Nahi

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
When Amitabh Bachchan "Couldn't Sleep For Two Nights" After Aishwarya Rai's Accident On <i>Khakee</i> Set
Amitabh and Aishwarya Bachchan in a throwback picture. (courtesy: X)
New Delhi:

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan got married to Abhishek Bachchan in 2007. Before that, the actress shared screen space with her father-in-law Amitabh Bachchan in the 2004 film Khakee. The film also featured Akshay Kumar and Tusshar Kapoor in key roles. During the shoot of the movie in Nashik, Aishwarya got in a horrific accident that left the entire cast and crew shocked. Big B shared that stuntman drove too quickly and skidded, losing control of the vehicle and crashing into Aishwarya's chair. He also mentioned that speeding car took Aishwarya and Tushar by surprise and they were severely injured. Soon after, Akshay Kumar pulled the car away from Aishwarya after which she was taken to the hospital.

The incident was widely covered by the media but her injury was labelled as “minor,” which displeased Amitabh Bachchan. “I asked Aishwarya's mother if she wanted to take her daughter back to Mumbai. We organised Anil Ambani's private plane. Since there is no night landing facility in Nashik, we had to take permission from Delhi to land the plane at the military base which is 45 minutes away from the hospital. The seats had to be removed from the aircraft. And everyone is brushing it off as a small incident blown out of proportion,” the actor said in a chat with Rediff.

Amitabh Bachchan also recalled how he could not sleep for two nights after the accident. He said, “For two nights I couldn't sleep. To see this happen in front of my eyes! Her back was lacerated with cactus thorns. The bone in the rear portion of her feet is broken. She suffered severe cuts. And her injury was reported as trivial.”

In addition to Khakee, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan have shared screen space in movies such as Mohabbatein, Kyun! Ho Gaya Na.... and Hum Kisise Kum Nahin. The two have also appeared together in Abhishek Bachchan's film Bunty Aur Babli's song Kajra Re. 

Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in Kalki 2898 AD. On the other hand, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan last appeared in Ponniyin Selvan: II.

Show full article
Comments

Entertainment I Read Latest News on NDTV Entertainment. Click NDTV Entertainment For The Latest In, bollywood , regional, hollywood, tv, web series, photos, videos and More.

Follow us:
Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan
Switch To Dark/Light Mode
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.
Previous Article
On Malavika Mohanan's Role In Yudhra, Director Ravi Udyawar Says, "Very Strong Minded"
When Amitabh Bachchan "Couldn't Sleep For Two Nights" After Aishwarya Rai's Accident On <i>Khakee</i> Set
<i>Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video</i> Song <i>Tum Jo Mile Ho</i> Teaser: Rajkummar Rao And Triptii Dimri's Old-School Romance
Next Article
Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video Song Tum Jo Mile Ho Teaser: Rajkummar Rao And Triptii Dimri's Old-School Romance
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com