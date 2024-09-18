When Amitabh Bachchan "Couldn't Sleep For Two Nights" After Aishwarya Rai's Accident On <i>Khakee</i> Set

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan got married to Abhishek Bachchan in 2007. Before that, the actress shared screen space with her father-in-law Amitabh Bachchan in the 2004 film Khakee. The film also featured Akshay Kumar and Tusshar Kapoor in key roles. During the shoot of the movie in Nashik, Aishwarya got in a horrific accident that left the entire cast and crew shocked. Big B shared that stuntman drove too quickly and skidded, losing control of the vehicle and crashing into Aishwarya's chair. He also mentioned that speeding car took Aishwarya and Tushar by surprise and they were severely injured. Soon after, Akshay Kumar pulled the car away from Aishwarya after which she was taken to the hospital.

The incident was widely covered by the media but her injury was labelled as “minor,” which displeased Amitabh Bachchan. “I asked Aishwarya's mother if she wanted to take her daughter back to Mumbai. We organised Anil Ambani's private plane. Since there is no night landing facility in Nashik, we had to take permission from Delhi to land the plane at the military base which is 45 minutes away from the hospital. The seats had to be removed from the aircraft. And everyone is brushing it off as a small incident blown out of proportion,” the actor said in a chat with Rediff.

Amitabh Bachchan also recalled how he could not sleep for two nights after the accident. He said, “For two nights I couldn't sleep. To see this happen in front of my eyes! Her back was lacerated with cactus thorns. The bone in the rear portion of her feet is broken. She suffered severe cuts. And her injury was reported as trivial.”

In addition to Khakee, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan have shared screen space in movies such as Mohabbatein, Kyun! Ho Gaya Na.... and Hum Kisise Kum Nahin. The two have also appeared together in Abhishek Bachchan's film Bunty Aur Babli's song Kajra Re.

Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in Kalki 2898 AD. On the other hand, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan last appeared in Ponniyin Selvan: II.