Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Viral Award Speech At SIIMA: "Thank You Aaradhya For Being Here With Me"

"You being here makes this extremely special for me," Aishwarya Rai Bachchan said in her speech

Read Time: 2 mins
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan receiving her award. (courtesy: SIIMA)
New Delhi:

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan won big at the South Indian International Movie Awards (SIIMA) and her daughter Aaradhya wouldn't have missed her mom's big moment for the world. Aaradhya was Aishwarya's plus one at the award night. Now, in a new video from the award ceremony that is going viral, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is seen thanking her daughter in her acceptance speech. For her performance as Nandini in Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan: II, Aishwarya won Best Actress (Critics) Award. "And thank you Aaradhya for being here with me. Love you. You being here makes this extremely special for me. Thank you SIIMA," she says in her acceptance speech.

Check out the video here:

Another mother-daughter moment from the award night that went viral is the one where Aaradhya rushes to hug her mom post her big win. ICYMI, this is what we are talking about:

Aaradhya Bachchan was mom Aishwarya's biggest cheerleader at the SIIMA award night. She was seen clicking photos of her mom's winning moment. Aww. Check out the post here:

Abhishek and Aishwarya, co-stars of Umrao Jaan, Guru, Kuch Naa Kaho and Raavan among others, got married on April 20, 2007. The couple welcomed their daughter Aaradhya in 2011.

In terms of films, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was last seen in Mani Ratnam's magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan 2 alongside Trisha, Vikram, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Sobhita Dhulipala and Aishwarya Lekshmi. The film released last year and it emerged as a hit at the box office.

Show full article
Comments

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachch, Aaradhya Bachchan
