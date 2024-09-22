Alia Bhatt Reveals Ranbir Kapoor Has Learnt Malayalam Lullaby: "So When Raha Wants To Sleep..."

Alia Bhatt treated her fans to endearing stories about the bond Ranbir Kapoor shares with daughter Raha on The Great Indian Kapil Sharma Show. Alia Bhatt, with producer Karan Johar, appeared on the inaugural episode of the season 2 of the Netflix show. She is promoting her upcoming film Jigra. Alia said that Ranbir Kapoor is very "creative" and "adventurous" when he plays with Raha. "Ranbir and Raha's relationship is one for the ages. There's a friendship between them. He invents some random games with Raha. He'll be like, 'Do you want to go and touch the clothes in the cupboard?' Raha will say 'Yes' and they go and have a sensory play with the clothes and shirts. He will tell her, 'See, this is velvet. This is suede. This is cotton,'" she shared.

When Archana Puran Singh enquired if Ranbir is a hands-on dad, Alia confirmed that Ranbir does change Raha's diapers. "He does. Now, he even sings 'Unni Vava Vo'. It is a lullaby. Our nurse has been singing it to Raha since she was an infant. It is in Malayalam. So when Raha wants to sleep, she says, 'Mama, vavo, Papa, vavo,' it's her cue to go to sleep. Now, Ranbir has learnt how to sing Unni Vava Vo," she shared.

A few months ago, Ranbir Kapoor opened up about leading a content married life with Alia Bhatt and daughter Raha. In a conversation with Nikhil Kamath on his podcast WTF, Ranbir reflected on the moment he first saw his bundle of joy. He said, "You know, till the time she was born when Alia was pregnant, you're imagining it. You're trying to know what the feeling is. She could feel it because the baby was in her. But when she was born and I was given... the first thing when the doctor gave me Raha, you can't describe it. If I had to describe it, it's like somebody has pulled your heart out and put it in your hands. It's instant. It's the love of your life. It's too good. Never felt that, never will feel that about anything or anybody in my life."

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt welcomed their daughter Raha in November 2022. Ranbir and Alia have shared screen space in Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva. Up next, they will be seen together in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War alongside Vicky Kaushal.