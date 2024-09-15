Raha And Jeh Steal The Show In The Kapoors' Ganesh Chaturthi Famjam Pics

Karisma Kapoor shared famjam pictures from the Kapoors' Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations on her Instagram feed and we can't take our eyes off them. The grand famjam pictures feature Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor with her sons Taimur and Jeh, Randhir Kapoor and Babita, Kunal Kapoor, Reema Jain, Armaan Jain, his wife Anissa Malhotra and son, Aadar Jain and fiance Alekha Advani. What captured the viewers' attention was a glimpse of Raha. Raha Kapoor can be seen seated on father Ranbir Kapoor's lap while Alia Bhatt gave the famjam a miss. In another click, Ranbir Kapoor can be seen looking at his daughter adorably while Raha looks at the camera. Don't miss Jeh's expression who can be seen twinning with big brother Taimur. Take a look:

Sharing the pictures, Karisma wrote, "Modaks and Memories." Riddhima Kapoor Sahni dropped a bunch of heart emojis on the pictures. Take a look:

A few months ago, Ranbir Kapoor opened up about leading a content married life with Alia Bhatt and daughter Raha. In a conversation with Nikhil Kamath on his podcast WTF, Ranbir reflected on the moment he first saw his bundle of joy. He said, "You know, till the time she was born when Alia was pregnant, you're imagining it. You're trying to know what the feeling is. She could feel it because the baby was in her. But when she was born and I was given... the first thing when the doctor gave me Raha, you can't describe it. If I had to describe it, it's like somebody has pulled your heart out and put it in your hands. It's instant. It's the love of your life. It's too good. Never felt that, never will feel that about anything or anybody in my life."

Discussing Raha's bond with both her parents, Ranbir Kapoor added, "I think Raha considers Alia as a part of her. She doesn't consider Alia as another human being. They both are one. But with me, she looks for masti and fun and the laughter and flirting. We're flirting all the time, me and my daughter."

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt welcomed their daughter Raha in November 2022. Ranbir and Alia have shared screen space in Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva. Up next, they will be seen together in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War alongside Vicky Kaushal.