Watch: Ranbir Kapoor Performs <i>Arti</i> At Ganapati <i>Visarjan</i> With Mother Neetu Kapoor By His Side

Ranbir Kapoor performed rituals at Ganapati visarjan with mother Neetu Kapoor by his side for their family idol. Ranbir Kapoor opted for a floral printed kurta set while Neetu Kapoor wore a pink saree for the occasion. The mother-son duo participated in the rituals. In a video posted by news agency ANI, Ranbir Kapoor can be seen lifting the Ganesh idol before it gets immersed in a water body. Ranbir Kapoor can be seen performing arti. Ranbir and Neetu Kapoor can be seen flashing their best smiles as they pose for the shutterbugs.

A few months ago, Ranbir Kapoor opened up about leading a content married life with Alia Bhatt and daughter Raha. In a conversation with Nikhil Kamath on his podcast WTF, Ranbir reflected on the moment he first saw his bundle of joy. He said, "You know, till the time she was born when Alia was pregnant, you're imagining it. You're trying to know what the feeling is. She could feel it because the baby was in her. But when she was born and I was given... the first thing when the doctor gave me Raha, you can't describe it. If I had to describe it, it's like somebody has pulled your heart out and put it in your hands. It's instant. It's the love of your life. It's too good. Never felt that, never will feel that about anything or anybody in my life."

Discussing Raha's bond with both her parents, Ranbir Kapoor added, "I think Raha considers Alia as a part of her. She doesn't consider Alia as another human being. They both are one. But with me, she looks for masti and fun and the laughter and flirting. We're flirting all the time, me and my daughter."

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt welcomed their daughter Raha in November 2022. Ranbir and Alia have shared screen space in Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva. Up next, they will be seen together in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War alongside Vicky Kaushal.